Factbox: Alexander Zverev V Jannik Sinner

A look at the key facts and records of Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Italian Jannik Sinner before their French Open fourth-round match on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 23

ATP ranking: 7 (Highest: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 11

2019 French Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2019)

After a devastating five-set loss to Dominic Thiem at last month’s U.S. Open final, Zverev decided to skip the claycourt tune-up events before the French Open.

The 23-year-old German defeated Austria’s Dennis Novak in the first round this week before showing his mental toughness in a five-set marathon win over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

He followed it up with a commanding straight sets win over former French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato.

JANNIK SINNER

Age: 19

ATP ranking: 75 (Highest: 68)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2020)

Italian teenager Sinner emerged as one of the biggest talents in the men’s game last year when he finished his first full season by winning the Next Gen Finals in Milan.

On his main draw debut at Roland Garros, he has played with a maturity beyond his years as he even upset 11th-seeded Belgian David Goffin in the opening round.

Sinner went on to collect convincing victories over Benjamin Bonzi and Federico Coria to move into the fourth round without dropping a set.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)