'The fact we've had one pandemic doesn't make another less likely'

Eleanor Mills
·10 min read
William MacAskill - Matt Crockett
William MacAskill - Matt Crockett

Despite his owl specs and messy hair, William MacAskill is not your normal millennial. At 28 he was made Oxford University’s youngest ever professor of moral philosophy, and prior to that he pledged that any money he earned over £26,000 would be donated towards making the world a better place. To maximise his charitable impact he established a new movement called Effective Altruism (of which he is president), with the motto: “How we can do the most good in the time we have?”

Effective Altruism brings data-based analysis to the business of charity. Its members pledge to give at least 10 per cent of their income to charity (via his platform Giving What We Can). His is a daring, data-based approach to giving – he advises new graduates, via his non-profit group 80,000 Hours, to work for a hedge fund or bank and donate much of their salary to maximise good rather than toiling for a charity or becoming a doctor (though he draws the line at selling arms or sex). And his utopian vision of a more moral and equitable world has not only made him a rock-star academic, but the darling of Silicon Valley. His concerns about the dangers of artificial intelligence – “we’re being myopic, we’re not paying attention, governments are a decade behind when it comes to regulation” – are shared by such luminaries as Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Now 35, the Glasgow-born philosopher-king is in New York when we catch up, early one morning. He is launching his latest book, What We Owe the Future: A Million Year View – a tome about which Musk himself has tweeted: “Worth reading. This is a close match for my philosophy.” MacAskill looks disarmingly young, clad in a scruffy T-shirt and what look suspiciously like boxer shorts. He speaks fluently with a charming Scots lilt about threats to humanity so alarming I can feel my anxiety levels rise (no wonder he’s on record as suffering from anxiety and depression).

I’d thought that his new book – about what he calls “longtermism” – would deal with the standard debates around climate change or funding social care, or the short-range attention spans of corporate companies (answerable to pesky shareholders wanting annual dividends) and politicians (with their four- or five-year election cycles). But MacAskill’s take is way more ambitious than that. He may have set out in life worrying about a data-led model on how best to do good, but these days his eye is firmly on the existential threats currently facing the very future of humanity.

“It’s still about doing the most good,” he says, fixing me with a blue-eyed stare. “About how we can help others by doing as much as effectively as possible: it is hard to do good because of the law of unintended consequences. But there are systemic reasons why we’re not taking the interests of the 80 trillion people yet to come (compared to only 120 billion who have lived so far) seriously: these future generations don’t have a voice, they don’t get to participate in the market, they don’t trade with us, they don’t have a vote. That sucks for them. We need an ombudsman for future generations like they have in Wales. Or a commission that represents the interests of our descendants. Currently we have in the UK a National Risks register but it doesn’t even have a category for the magnitude of risk I am worried about.”

William MacAskill - Matt Crockett
William MacAskill - Matt Crockett

In the style of the outstanding university lecturer he is, he uses stories to make his complicated moral arguments clear. He likens humanity today to an “imprudent teenager” whose whole life is still ahead of them but who is heedless of the (possibly terrifying) effects of his rash actions. “I was reckless as a teenager and sometimes went ‘buildering’, also known as urban climbing,” he reveals in his book. “Once, coming down from the roof of a hotel in Glasgow, I put my foot on a skylight and fell through. I caught myself at waist height, but the broken glass punctured my side. Luckily it missed all internal organs. A little deeper and my guts would have popped out violently and I could easily have died. I still have the scar: three inches long and almost half an inch thick, curved like an earthworm. Dying that evening would have prevented the rest of my life. My choice to go buildering was therefore an enormously important and enormously foolish decision – one of the highest stakes decisions I’ll ever make.”

He tells this story because he thinks that, currently, humanity is a bit like his idiotic buildering teen self, risking our future survival as a civilisation because of a “myopic” blindness to current risks. “Just as my teenage decisions to gamble with my life were among the most consequential I have ever made, so too are our decisions as a species about how to handle risks of extinction or unrecovered civilisational collapse. These are the most consequential decisions that we as a society can make today. But most people are not thinking about them.”

In plainer English he is worried that we should be doing “much more for future generations than we are currently doing”. Of course that includes climate change (“after all carbon dioxide emissions will stay in the atmosphere for tens of thousands of years”). But, surprisingly, climate is not top of his list. MacAskill believes the risk to humanity from catastrophic man-made pandemics (artificially engineered super-bugs escaping from laboratories and wiping us all out) is even more worrying. “The fact that we’ve had one pandemic doesn’t make having another one any less likely. In fact it is higher because of biotechnology. We’ve already had many many examples of viruses leaking from labs and killing people. So I would put the risk of another coronavirus-magnitude pandemic, or worse, at 50 per cent in the next 10 years.”

His other huge concern is artificial intelligence and “the interpretability of the models”. “Even its creators have no idea what is going on under the hood,” he says. “We need a neuroscience of artificial intelligence to ensure that they will do what we want them to do without the systems duping us and going rogue. It’s surprisingly hard. AI models lie all the time, they are compulsive liars. So can we train them to be good functioning members of society rather than psychopaths. That is the scale of the challenge being faced.”

This is particularly concerning if AI is given control of military systems (“that could backfire enormously”) or used by a regime with “dangerous totalitarian ideologies, backed by technology which create a hostile takeover by one particular view of what the future looks like, such as fascism or Stalinism, and gets locked in”. And yes, he is worried about China. which is already using AI for citizen control.

Just as MacAskill was careless about his own risk of death from buildering as a teen, he thinks the danger of AI is not on most people’s radar. “Governments are, like, 10 years behind on this,” he says. “The thinking is moving far too fast for regulators. There are two popular views on this in Silicon Valley. One is that AI is amazing, we will all be uploaded and everything will be bliss forever. Or everything could be catastrophic.” He, like Elon Musk, is firmly in the latter camp, and believes the rest of us are either ignorant or sleeping on the job – with existentially disastrous consequences for all those trillions of our descendants.

William MacAskill - Matt Crockett
William MacAskill - Matt Crockett

Luckily, all is not lost – yet. MacAskill believes that humanity is currently in a highly plastic moment, where much of the future will get decided. As a teen he eschewed medicine “where most of the other bright boys I knew were headed” and chose philosophy instead, thanks to the influence of an inspirational teacher at his private school in Glasgow. In his book he writes passionately about the abolition of slavery, how it was contingent upon particular individuals acting principally at particular times. “Individuals can and do make a difference,” he says. “The world is composed of individuals, and governments listen to people. As an individual you can take action that influences what the big players do. And you can focus on your consumption.”

He thinks the decisions that we make as a species now about AI, biotechnology and our values going forward will similarly either ensure our survival or see us wiped out. He is very keen on an idea he calls “trajectory change”, where he wants to lock in good values and principles to guide humanity’s evolution.

One example he gives of a sound guiding principle is the Golden Rule, an early Christian idea of not doing any harm, of treating others as we would like to be treated ourselves. Locking in such positive values is, he argues, the best way to create a more benign future for humanity.

“We don’t yet know what will be morally right in future generations,” he says. “Romans would have thought of themselves as extremely civilised, but they kept slaves, they were extremely patriarchal, they enjoyed watching torture as a spectacle. Our enlightened descendants will likely see us the same way as we see the Romans, particularly the way we treat non-human animals. We kill 80 billion animals every year just to make a nicer meal for people. We treat them with horrific cruelty, torturing those animals for all their lives.”

MacAskill is no armchair philosopher: he lives his values and is a strict vegetarian. His focus on living a personally ethical life includes not harming animals as well as giving away most of his salary. This is, of course, easier if you get free meals at High Table as an Oxford Professor and your chums number crypto billionaires who have plenty of spare change to sponsor luxurious venues for conferences and trips to chat with global thought-leaders. But there is no doubt that MacAskill is influential and passionate about the risks we face and particularly protecting the generations yet to be born.

But why? What, to quote John Stuart Mill, have future generations ever done for us? MacAskill laughs. “Future generations give our lives meaning. Imagine if all our children were born sterile, so they would be the last generation. Suddenly science, the pursuit of knowledge, the creation of art, these things would lose their meaning. And to disregard them is a myopic and selfish view of morality.”

Then the mood changes and he flashes a look of pure steel. “Morality is not just about helping people who have helped you. There is a classic thought experiment from the philosopher Peter Singer. If you’re walking past the pond and you see a child drowning in that pond and you can save that child at little cost to yourself, you save it. You don’t ask: what has that child ever done for me? I’m going to walk past and let them drown. We have a technical term for that in philosophy: it’s called being an a---hole. Similarly, just because a child hasn’t been born yet doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t help them. It doesn’t matter where or indeed when a child is born, we should still help.”

What We Owe the Future: A Million Year View by Willliam MacAskill is published by One World

