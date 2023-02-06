FACT FOCUS: Egg shortage breeds chicken-feed conspiracies

·5 min read

Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed.

The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.

“One of the largest egg producers in the country cut a deal with one of the largest feed producers in the country to change their feed formula so it no longer contains enough protein and minerals for your chickens to produce eggs,” one Facebook user wrote in a post shared more than 2,000 times. “They are now price gouging eggs to make bank.”

But poultry experts say there’s no evidence for such claims. Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Chicken feed companies have altered their products to stop backyard hens from laying eggs and drive up demand for commercial eggs.

THE FACTS: U.S. egg prices in grocery stores more than doubled over the past year due to an outbreak of bird flu, combined with increasing labor and supply costs.

Some backyard chicken owners may have separately found their chickens underperforming, but experts say the issues are unrelated. While feed quality can affect hens’ egg-laying abilities, state agricultural officials told The Associated Press they have not heard of any widespread issues with feed affecting egg production, and several major feed suppliers say they haven’t changed their formulas.

Experts say there are far more mundane explanations for the poultry’s meager production.

“Is there a broad conspiracy? No, there’s not a broad conspiracy,” said Todd Applegate, a professor in poultry science at the University of Georgia. “Beyond feed, there are a lot, probably even more so, things from the management and from the bird’s environment that creates different things that would cause her to either go out of production or lower her production.”

More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the bird flu virus have been egg-laying chickens, The Associated Press has reported.

“Because of high path avian influenza, we’ve had to depopulate millions of laying hens. And when you take that many chickens out of production, there’s fewer eggs,” said Ken Anderson, a poultry industry specialist at North Carolina State University. “And when there’s fewer eggs, the price goes up.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island and a farmer-led advocacy group have called for an investigation into potential egg price-gouging by producers. But there is no evidence that altered chicken feed is driving steep egg prices.

Agricultural officials in multiple states, including North Carolina and Georgia, told the AP they have received no reports of widespread problems.

“Our members have not really heard any exact reports of any correlation between the feed and egg production,” said Austin Therrell, executive director of the Association of American Feed Control Officials, a group of local, state and federal agencies responsible for regulating animal feeds.

Therrell noted, however, that officials have fielded questions from people who saw feed-related claims on social media.

Other factors could explain the individual reports of low backyard egg yields, experts say. Limited daylight hours in the winter can reduce or stop hens’ egg production, as can cold weather, said Applegate. Improperly stored feed can become compromised and affect egg production, too.

“Backyard flock producers don’t necessarily follow lighting programs to support peak egg production,” Anderson said. “A lot of backyard flock people utilize natural daylight.”

Many social media users claimed that specific feed products, such as those offered by Purina Animal Nutrition and Tractor Supply, a chain of farm supplies stores, were at fault. Some said their hens started laying again after they switched feeds or made their own. But the companies deny that their products are to blame.

“We confirm there have not been formulation changes to Purina poultry feed products,” Brooke Dillon, a spokesperson for Land O’Lakes, the parent company of Purina Animal Nutrition, wrote in an email. Similarly, Mary Winn Pilkington, a spokesperson for Tractor Supply, said that its suppliers confirmed there has been “no change to the nutritional profile” of their feed products.

Feed products have been recalled in the past for improper nutrition, according to Adam Fahrenholz, an associate professor of feed milling at North Carolina State University. But while feed nutrition issues, like insufficient protein, can reduce egg production, he found no merit in online claims of a massive conspiracy.

“I don’t find it plausible from the standpoint of an intentional, large scale, you know, planned event at all,” Fahrenholz added.

The conspiracy that feed companies are deliberately trying to sabotage backyard egg supplies found an audience thanks to a broader distrust of government officials and experts, said Yotam Ophir, an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo who focuses on misinformation. It’s common for people to look for scapegoats during periods of social anxiety, he said. The claims join other recent conspiracies alleging a coordinated effort to undermine the nation’s food supply.

“The official narrative is kind of reminding us that we are sometimes vulnerable to the randomness of nature,” Ophir said.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Josh Kelety, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • First Nation in Atlin, B.C., accuses former business head of stealing $540K

    The Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, B.C. is suing the former head of its business arms, accusing him of embezzling more than half a million dollars and depositing it into his personal bank account. In a civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 24, the First Nation claims that Peter Kirby, the former president and CEO of Atlin Ltd., and Atlin Power Ltd., misappropriated $540,249 in four separate transactions last July and August. The First Nation alleges that Kirby then "purpor

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Europe grapples with raising the retirement age as life expectancy rises and birth rates plummet

    Chanting “Retirement before arthritis,” more than a million people poured into the streets in cities across France on Tuesday in protest of government plans to boost the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

  • Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

    Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members who voted on the contract on Friday rejected the proposal from Disney, sending negotiators back to the bargaining table for another round of talks that have been ongoing since August. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition had been demanding a starting minimum wage jump to at least $18 an hour in the first year of the contract, up from the starting minimum wage of $15 an hour won in the previous contract.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Can Canadian airlines donate lost bags? What you should know

    After tracking their lost luggage for four months with an AirTag, one Ontario couple was shocked to learn that Air Canada had donated their suitcase to a charity. But was that legal? Video by Shibani Gokhale

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Worried About Healthcare Costs During Retirement. What Do I Need to Know?

    Healthcare is one of the biggest costs you will face in retirement. In fact, by many estimates, it's the single biggest cost for retirees. A representative study by Fidelity found that a 65-year-old couple in 2022 will need more than $315,000 … Continue reading → The post Cost of Healthcare in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gen Z is 'doing extraordinarily well' saving for retirement, study finds

    Workers between18 and 25 already had $33,000 socked away in their retirement accounts.

  • 'World’s largest' igloo cafe draws visitors in Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir

    A giant igloo cafe is proving a hit with tourists in the Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Its owner, who told local media he got the idea from seeing a similar thing in Europe, claims it is the world’s largest igloo cafe, with a diameter of 12.8m (42 feet) and a height of 12m (40 feet). Benches and tables are made of frozen blocks. Seating surfaces are covered with Kashmiri rugs. Visitors are served hot kahwa, a Kashmiri tea flavoured with cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron. Unused to such a venue, tourists often touch the ice-block chairs to ensure they are safe to sit on before doing so. The igloo café is named 'Snowglu'. Its owner also claims it is the highest-altitude such cafe in the world. Gulmarg is situated in the Pir Panjal Range in the Lesser Himalayan region, at an altitude of 2,650m (8,694 feet), about 56km (35 miles) from Srinagar. It is currently covered with heavy snow

  • How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Europe's ban takes effect Sunday following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The move is meant to further slash reliance on Russian energy and payments into the Kremlin's war chest as the anniversary

  • Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

    Business Secretary gives suppliers until Tuesday to say what they are going to do about customers who have meters wrongfully fitted.

  • Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors

    Millions of people use social media every day. And there's likely a huge gap in your marketing plan if you're not leveraging them to promote your advisory business. Social media platforms offer an opportunity to connect with prospects and current … Continue reading → The post Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job

    Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    For instance, the blowout U.S. jobs numbers for January released Friday, on the back of what the Fed calls disinflation. Historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between jobs and crude prices. Oil eventually capsized in a sea of red with gold and other commodities as the dollar’s rebound from 10-month lows made raw materials priced in the U.S. currency costlier for non-dollar holders.

  • Results: Digital Core REIT Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Digital Core REIT ( SGX:DCRU ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Restaurants Are Still Struggling to Hire as 2 Million Jobs Remain Unfilled

    The sector is still down 500,000 employees from pre-pandemic levels.

  • 7 ways to use ChatGPT at work to boost your productivity, make your job easier, and save a ton of time

    It'll be a while before ChatGPT takes your job entirely, and in the meantime you can use it to make work life easier.