Fact-checking the second Republican primary debate: What candidates get right (and wrong)

Republican presidential candidates are on the debate stage tonight for the second time ahead of the 2024 primary.

Follow along here with the USA TODAY Fact Check Team as we dig into candidates' claims and add context on expected campaign themes, including election fraud, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the war in Ukraine and more.

There will be seven candidates involved in the debate this time around, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The others are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. The debate is happening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The party's frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, didn't attend the first debate and is not participating tonight either.

Here's some background from our archives on topics we expect to see through the campaign and perhaps this evening:

Abortion sparks debate, misinformation after Roe. v. Wade ruling

Abortion is expected to be a key issue, having sparked disagreement between parties as well as between the candidates on tonight’s stage.

More than a dozen states across the country have banned, or attempted to ban, abortion since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022. The decision eliminated the constitutional right to have an abortion.

Democrats have sought to use the issue to mobilize voters ahead of the 2024 election. Republican presidential candidates have generally been opposed to the procedure, but vary in how they would try to regulate it if elected.

Story continues

Former President Donald Trump, who will not participate in the debate, has suggested he would work with “both sides” of the abortion issue and has denounced total restrictions on abortions. He criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation banning abortion after six weeks in his state.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence clashed on the topic of a federal abortion ban at the first GOP presidential debate in August. Haley, the only woman on stage, called for finding “consensus” among people across the political spectrum on the issue while Pence responded by saying “consensus is the opposite of leadership.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has said he does not support a federal ban on abortion and believes the matter is a state issue, though he does support state bans of the procedure “around the six-week mark” of gestation. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has advocated for a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has called for leaving the matter up to individual states.

Abortion has sparked a flurry of misinformation online:

-BrieAnna Frank

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP debate fact check: What Ramaswamy, Haley get right (and wrong)