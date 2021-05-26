Fact-checked: Dominic Cummings’ evidence to MPs on Covid crisis

Photograph: UK Parliamentary Recording Unit Handout/EPA

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, is giving evidence to MPs about lessons from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of his claims, checked against facts.

Claim: Downing Street’s initial Covid plan involved herd immunity

Cummings said: “The whole logic of all the discussions in January and February and early March” inside No 10 was the assumption that containment would not work, and there was a choice between either a peak of infections in the spring, or suppression followed by a worse peak in the winter, and that the only containment should be shielding clinically vulnerable people during the wave, and trying to flatten the peak.

At the end of the wave of infections, enough people would have antibodies to create effective herd immunity, so the plan went, Cummings said. This was seen as an “inevitability” rather than a desired outcome, he argued.

Verdict: True

A lot of the differences between Cummings and No 10 over herd immunity come down to the definition of what the plan was. Downing Street rejects that a mass wave of infections followed by antibody-based herd immunity was seen as a desired outcome. But Cummings argued it was just viewed as the better of two very bad options – either a peak in spring, or a worse one in winter.

There is plenty of evidence that senior officials did believe this. For example, on 13 March 2020 Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s chief scientific adviser, told the BBC the government wanted to avoid everybody “getting it in a short period of time so we swamp and overwhelm NHS services”.

Vallance added: “Our aim is to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not suppress it completely; also, because the vast majority of people get a mild illness, to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission, at the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable to it.”

Claim: World Health Organization and Public Health England failed to fully raise alarm bells in January

“When it started in January I did think … oh my God, is this it? However at the time the PHE here and the WHO, and the CDC (the US Centers for Disease Control), generally speaking organisations across the western world, were not kind of ringing alarm bells about it then.” He contrasted this with, for example, Taiwan and other places in east Asia.

Verdict: Largely true

Taiwan and other places have managed the pandemic much better than the UK, and acted much earlier.

It was not until 22 January that the WHO’s mission to China said that data “suggests human to human transmission is taking place in Wuhan”. Eight days later, WHO advised countries to be “prepared for containment, including active surveillance”.

Claim: There was not an emergency fast-track process to deal with procurement

On the day Boris Johnson tested positive – 27 March 2019 – Cummings says he and others were told “at the cabinet table” that ventilators were being turned down because the price had been marked up.

Verdict: To a large extent

A National Audit Office (NAO) report into “value for money” states that on 18 March 2020, the Cabinet Office issued guidance stating public bodies were permitted to procure goods, services and works “with extreme urgency” under 2015 regulations.

But another NAO report into procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) found that government’s structures were overwhelmed in March 2020.

“Once government recognised the gravity of the situation it created a parallel supply chain to buy and distribute PPE,” the NAO found, “but it took a long time for it to receive the large volumes of PPE ordered, particularly from the new suppliers, which created significant risks.”