Fact check: What's true and what's false about coronavirus?

The USA TODAY Fact Check team is dedicated to verifying claims and fighting misinformation. Here's a list of recent fact-checks related to coronavirus:
Where did coronavirus originate?
- Coronavirus originated in China, not elsewhere, researchers and studies say, published March 16
- Did the coronavirus originate in a Chinese laboratory?, published March 22
US government did not engineer COVID-19, published June 29
On coronavirus symptoms, preventions, treatments
- Coronavirus myths, debunked: A cattle vaccine, bioweapons and a $3,000 test, published March 6
- Is COVID-19 caused by human consumption of animals? published March 18
- Does using ibuprofen make coronavirus symptoms worse?, published March 19
- Does drinking alcohol minimize my coronavirus risk? published March 20
- Fact check: No, hand sanitizer won't harm your pets if they lick your hand after you use it, published March 20
- Will holding your breath for 10 seconds reveal if you have coronavirus? published March 22
- Pets will not catch and spread the coronavirus to their owners, published March 25
- Could your December cough have been coronavirus?, published March 26
- Sun, UV light does not kill coronavirus, published March 30
- Getting a flu shot doesn't make you more (or less) likely to get coronavirus, published April 1
- Your blood type does not make you more susceptible to coronavirus, published April 1
- Is pinkeye a symptom of COVID-19? published April 9
- Disposable masks should be worn colored-side out, published April 15
- Is 5G related to coronavirus? published April 23
- Can coronavirus be spread by farts? published April 23
- Are foot sores a symptom of COVID-19? published April 24
- Vitamins C and D are not used in 'conventional treatment' of coronavirus, published May 2
- COVID-19 UV light treatment is being studied — not yet in use — in Los Angeles, published May 2
- Are smokers at less risk for contracting the coronavirus?, published May 3
- An alkaline diet won't kill the coronavirus, published May 7
- Face masks do not weaken the immune system, published May 8
- Price didn't drive promotion of remdesivir over hydroxychloroquine, published May 9
- No, you should not be wearing gloves in public, published May 13
- Regular exercise does not weaken the immune system, published May 14
- Face masks can be unsafe for children under 2, but not for most adults, published May 24
- No, N95 filters are not too large to stop COVID-19 particles, published June 11
- 'Thousands' of doctors have not said hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19, published June 11
- Leaving raw onions around your house won’t prevent illnesses, published June 16
- Ear loop masks — even homemade cloth masks — offer protection against COVID-19, published June 16
- Masks are effective against COVID-19; OSHA doesn't say they offer no protection, published June 27
- Doctors study whether COVID-19 could trigger diabetes, published June 27
- While vaccines contain human DNA, there is no link to cancer, autism, published July 2
- Common cold does not produce positive coronavirus test, published July 3
- Discharge document from medical center is outdated, published July 3
- No, the COVID-19 nasal test doesn't swab the blood-brain barrier, published July 8
- Though nasal test for COVID-19 swabs deep into the nose, nothing is implanted, published July 11
- Hydroxychloroquine has not worked in treating COVID-19, studies show, published July 21
- New England journal article taken out of context, didn't bash face masks, published July 22
- Expanded COVID-19 testing shows more cases, doesn't cause high positivity rate, published July 28
- Low body fat, healthy lifestyle do not prevent COVID-19, published, published July 30
- Masks can keep out COVID-19 particles even though smaller than dry wall dust, published Aug. 9
- Mask-wearing not connected to child trafficking. published Aug. 11
- Masks are effective in stopping the coronavirus, published Aug. 21
- More studies needed to examine link between fermented foods, COVID-19, published Sept. 1
- Cloth masks ineffective against wildfire smoke, still slow spread of COVID-19, published Sept. 15
- Staph infections are common and aren't caused by face masks, published Sept. 18
- Doctors aren't pushing an 'untested' seasonal flu vaccine for the coronavirus, published Sept. 19
On government response to coronavirus
- Can Trump use the Stafford Act to order a national, mandatory 2-week quarantine?, published March 19
- Did CNN's Dana Bash praise President Donald Trump on coronavirus?, published March 20
- Did New Orleans mayor's order allow ban on gun sales?, published March 21
- Were elderly Italians left to die? And is socialized health care to blame?, published March 20
- Did Florida county commissioner propose a blow dryer cure for coronavirus?, published March 24
- Is the U.S. doing more coronavirus testing more than South Korea?, published March 25
- Not true that no Democrats voted for coronavirus stimulus package, published March 25
- U.S. House did not give itself a pay raise as part of a coronavirus relief bill, published March 29
- NY did not pass on buying ventilators to fund tuition for undocumented immigrants, published March 31
- Does NY have a stockpile of unneeded ventilators? No. Published April 1
- Memphis did not ban sale of alcohol and tobacco. Published April 1
- Did Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson say US should return to work? Published April 1
- Did the Obama administration deplete the federal stockpile of N95 masks? published April 3
- Is Oregon ordering social distancing through September? published April 6
- Yes, Texas' governor has deemed religious services essential amid pandemic, published April 8
- Did a Democratic lawmaker in Michigan credit Trump for her COVID-19 recovery? published April 8
- Did Wisconsin legislator Robin Vos have more protective gear at polls? published April 10
- President Trump versus the WHO, published April 11
- NYC is not planning to use trenches in parks as burial grounds, published April 11
- Did Kentucky order police to record the license plates of Easter churchgoers? published April 13
- Did Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ban the sale of American flags, plants and seeds?, published April 15
- Could undocumented immigrants get stimulus checks? published April 23
- Do hospitals get paid more from Medicare for COVID-19 patients? published April 27
- NY legislators did not give themselves a raise amid COVID-19 crisis, published May 1
- Are governors' stay-at-home orders bad for your health? published May 2
- Will Florida order residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19?, published May 2
- Obama administration did not send $3.7 million to Wuhan lab, published May 4
- Kansas City did not require churches to turn over membership lists, published May 6
- Pelosi does not oppose remote voting for House, published May 6
- No evidence Virginia's testing methodology may significantly delay reopening, published May 7
- Are churches in Illinois closed for a year?, published May 7
- Lawyer in Pa. election suit is not 'Hillary Clinton's lawyer', published May 8
- The Supreme Court did not deem social distancing unconstitutional in 1866, published May 9
- San Francisco providing drugs, alcohol to quarantining homeless but not on taxpayers' dime, published May 13
- Under TRACE Act, cellphones will not be updated with ‘COVID-19 traceability', published May 17
- Did the House add a recess provision to stimulus bill?, published May 17
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers isn't seeking additional 9-month shutdown, published May 19
- Flyers to Florida from hard-hit Tri-State area must fill out airport traveler form, published May 20
- Coronavirus volunteer health workers will be expected to pay N.Y. state taxes, published May 21
- Are drive-by celebrations in New Jersey illegal?, published May 21
- CDC's guidelines for reopening schools are recommendations, not rules, published May 22
- No, Wisconsin did not get $0 in small business coronavirus relief funds, published May 24
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will not spark car fires, published May 26
- Fake letter circulating on Facebook quickly debunked by California agency, published June 3
- Feds buy syringes that may have RFID chips, but no evidence COVID-19 vaccination required, published June 4
- CDC's estimates COVID-19 death rate around 0.26%, doesn't confirm it, published June 5
- It is not a felony for Virginia concealed-carry permit holders to wear masks, published June 7
- Cost of COVID-19 testing is complicated, varies by patient, published June 9
- Stay-at-home and other state emergency orders are not unlawful, published June 11
- No, Colorado bill does not mandate all students get vaccines without exception, published June 23
- US government sent ventilators to Navajo Nation, despite claims otherwise, published June 27
- Verifying President Donald Trump's alleged failures in office, published June 28
- CDC did not add flu and pneumonia cases to its COVID-19 death count, published June 28
- Claim that Democratic leaders aren’t using masks is based on old picture, published July 9
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backs new 'intensive care' definitions for COVID-19, published July 9
- No, schools will not require a COVID-19 vaccine, with RFID chip, for students, published July 10
- A fake tweet claims AOC urged governors to shut down businesses to hurt Trump, published July 14
- DeVos never said 'only' 0.02% of children will die if schools reopen in the fall, published July 14
- ADA does not provide blanket exemption from face mask requirements, published July 15
- No mask? You can ask why — it isn’t against HIPAA or the Fourth or Fifth Amendments, published July 19
- Gov. Whitmer did not encourage violence against Michiganders not wearing masks, published July 19
- Fauci didn't advocate for dispensing vaccines without studying them first, published July 22
- Nations beating back COVID-19 are female-led, but it's more complicated than just gender, published July 28
- Chicago Public Schools requires COVID-19 waiver for summer sports, not classes, published July 29
- Illinois governor didn't scheme to give 'politician buddies' raises amid pandemic, published Aug. 1
- Cleveland Clinic never told employees cloth face masks 'don't work', published Aug. 1
- Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not create religion-based exemption from mask mandates, published Aug. 6
- Quarantine 'camps' are real, but COVID-19 camp claim stretches truth, published Aug. 9
- Expanded federal paid leave benefits may be available to parents for e-learning, published Aug. 13
- Fauci did not approve hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronaviruses in 2005, published Aug. 19
- Governors, president both responsible for pandemic response, published Aug. 19
- Photos of Biden, Harris, Whitmer and Booker without masks are from early March, published Aug. 21
- Congress not specially exempt from DC COVID-19 orders to attend Lewis funeral. published Aug. 21
- 'Plandemic II' alleges false conspiracy theory involving CDC, NIH; pandemic not planned. published Aug. 23
- CDC's data on COVID-19 deaths used incorrectly in misleading claims, published Sept. 1
- White House didn't fire pandemic response unit when it was disbanded in 2018, published Sept. 10
- Religious organizations received COVID-related loans but US Postal Service did too, published Sept. 16
On pandemics
- Why is the 1918 influenza pandemic called the "Spanish flu"?, published March 23
- Did Bill Gates predict the coronavirus in 2015?, published March 22
- A Bill Gates-backed pandemic simulation did not predict COVID-19, published March 26
- Bill Gates, foundation did not fund patent for coronavirus, published March 27
- Did second wave of Spanish flu kill 20 million? published April 25
- The super rich did indeed get richer in early weeks of coronavirus pandemic, published May 7
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates won't profit from drug remdesivir, published May 14
- China doesn't own patent for coronavirus treatment remdesivir, published May 15
- Bill Gates did not craft contact tracing bill, published May 26
- 1981 Old Farmer's Almanac didn't predict coronavirus pandemic, published May 25
- The 1981 Dean Koontz book ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ did not predict COVID-19, published June 2
- Comparison of COVID-19 case data based on state politics is wrong, published June 5
- Philadelphia ended lockdown early during 1918 flu and saw major spike in cases. published June 9
- Bill Gates is not planning to microchip the world through a COVID-19 vaccine, published June 12
- Melinda Gates didn't exactly say Black people 'must' be vaccinated for COVID-19, published June 13
- Google did not automatically sign up Android users for COVID-19 tracing app, published June 14
- Conspiracy claims linking COVID-19 reports with the number 322 are nonsense, published June 16
- Can dogs ‘sniff out’ coronavirus? Researchers are trying to find out, published June 17
- No, 2011 'Captain America' film did not predict the coronavirus pandemic, published June 21
- There is no universal pandemic trajectory; COVID-19 may not have worse 2nd wave, published June 30
- C.S. Lewis didn't write 'so many souls' quote tied in post to COVID-19 actions, published June 30
- These 11 CEOs stepped down during COVID-19 pandemic, published July 12
- Post makes faulty assertions about women and face coverings in Muslim-majority countries, published July 19
- COVID-19 not falling below 'epidemic threshold' in near future, published July 22
- Claims about Canada's pandemic relief package are only partially correct, published July 24
- Document claiming to show CDC guidance about various types of masks is a fake, published July 27
- Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak, published July 29
- Black nurses helped save Philadelphia during a 1793 epidemic, published July 21
- Americans won’t have microchips implanted by end of 2020, published Aug. 1
- Viral post claiming Dems didn't wear masks at John Lewis' funeral uses photo from 2015, published Aug. 11
- 2009 swine flu spread rapidly, but COVID-19 is more deadly, published Aug. 13
- COVID-19 is deadlier than the 1918 Spanish flu and seasonal influenza, published Aug. 20
- Disease outbreaks don't occur just in U.S. major election years, published Aug. 21
- 'Plandemic' sequel makes false claims about Bill Gates, published Aug. 25
- Tuberculosis is more dangerous than COVID-19, but context matters, published Aug. 30
- Acronym 'COVID-19' has nothing to do with vaccination certificates or AI, published Sept. 11
- Moderna post makes false claims about Fauci, Gates, Soros, Epstein, published Sept. 11
- COVID-19 is still a pandemic, even if CDC site calls it an 'outbreak', published Sept. 18
- False claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci arrested uses doctored and out of context photos, published Sept. 22
On coronavirus impacts
- COVID-19 crisis has not created decreased long-term human environmental impact, published March 25
- Are coronavirus patients dying alone in hospitals? published April 9
- Farmers are dumping milk because of change in demand, bottling limitations, published April 10
- Black people being targeted in Guangzhou, China, over COVID-19 fears, published April 16
- No, homeless people are not immune from catching COVID-19, published May 2
- Black people make up disproportionate share of COVID-19 deaths in Richmond, Virginia, published May 5
- Did heroin overdoses kill more Americans than the coronavirus in mid-March?, published May 13
- Payments to dairy farmers drop even as retail milk prices rise, published May 15
- How many meatpackers and health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19?, published May 18
- Kroger did ask employees to return overpayment of wages, then backed off, published May 20
- Cattle farmers are paid less, consumers pay more amid beef shortage, published June 5
- Facebook post paints too rosy of a picture for coronavirus impact on Ohio, published July 13
- South Dakota's COVID-19 infection, jobless stats aren't as good as claimed, published July 25
- Dr Pepper shortage? No. But aluminum can shortage may be behind lack of supply, published Aug. 5
- U.S. GDP drop in 2020's second quarter is the worst in modern history, published Aug. 8
- Payroll taxes cut by executive action must be paid back, published Sept. 7
- Post online misstates Sturgis Rally's coronavirus cases, published Sept. 17
On living through the coronavirus pandemic
- No, Costco did not recall its Kirkland Signature toilet tissue, published March 26
- No, eating morel mushrooms will not make you more susceptible to coronavirus, March 26
- Coronavirus does not spread quickly via gas pumps, published March 28
- Cities have not been having COVID-19 rallies — photos are fake. Published April 1
- Avoid grocery shopping during the first 3 days of the month to give WIC recipients space?, published April 2
- Under the CARES Act, some unemployed Americans will make $24 an hour, not all, published April 13
- Are Spring Valley vitamins made in China?, published May 21
- It's true, Clorox Splash-Less bleach does not disinfect surfaces, published June 10
- Yes, there's a national coin shortage. Here's why, published July 21
- Walmart is not banning cash from its stores, despite national coin shortage, published July 27
- A cashless society isn't imminent and wouldn't mean total end of cash, published July 27
- Some — not all — hair salons in California will open in protest on Aug. 17, published Aug. 15
- Masks in the shower? Fake flyer starts Indiana University rumor, published Sept. 4
- Mastercard's partnership on vaccination records is unrelated to finances, published Sept. 9
- Too many factors involved to say teachers are safer in class than at Walmart, published Sept. 13
- No US law requires businesses to take cash, but local laws may mandate it, published Sept. 16
This list will be updated regularly. Be sure to check back for the latest fact-checks on the COVID-19 pandemic.
