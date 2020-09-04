Fact check: Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial aren't at risk of removal

The claim: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed removing the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.

A post on Facebook from conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza claimed that two of the most iconic spots in the nation's capital were at risk of disappearing as the country reevaluates its Confederate statues and other monuments.

"BREAKING: D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser has just proposed using her power to REMOVE the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial in the wake of George Floyd's death to push for 'inclusion, equality, and justice,'" the post reads.

In its caption, D'Souza claimed, "They will never stop until enough history has been erased so they can rewrite it as they see fit," he wrote.

Though D'Souza removed the post, the image he shared was reposted by several other accounts, including the Facebook page Republicans 4 US.

D'Souza and Republicans 4 US did not respond to requests from USA TODAY for comment.

Recommendation to 'remove, relocate, or contextualize' some monuments was from a working group

In reality, the recommendation that some monuments be "removed, renamed or contextualized" came not from Bowser "using her power," but from the District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions Working Group, which she commissioned earlier this summer after protests over racial injustice.

The DCFACES Working Group was tasked with reviewing namesakes of buildings, parks, public spaces and monuments to ensure their personal and public positions did not contribute to slavery, systemic racism, sexism, or human rights abuses.

Its report, released Monday, advocated that the District of Columbia move to rename 21 public schools; nine residential buildings and campuses; 12 parks, fields and playgrounds; and seven government buildings.

The report also advised that Bowser use her position on the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission to "recommend the Federal government remove, relocate, or contextualize" a number of federal statues and memorials. Those included the Columbus Fountain, a statue of Benjamin Franklin, a statue of Andrew Jackson, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument and a statue of George Washington, among others. The report does not specify what should happen in each situation.

The list did not include the Lincoln Memorial, as claimed by D'Souza.

The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. More

After outcry, city removed federal monuments from list

The report's recommendations on federal statues and memorials drew backlash from the White House and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday, some of whom also misconstrued the report as explicitly advocating for their renaming or removal.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt tweeted a screenshot of the recommendations, and wrote, "Not on my watch. Never going to happen."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted his own screenshot, along with the caption, "Hey D.C.—they’re not your monuments to rename or remove. They’re America’s monuments."

And the White House told the Washington Post in a statement that Bowser “ought to be ashamed for even suggesting” revisions to federal monuments. “President Donald J. Trump believes these places should be preserved, not torn down; respected, not hated; and passed on for generations to come," the statement read.

Afterward, the city posted an updated copy of the report without the recommendations related to federal sites, shrinking the overall document by a page to 23 pages.

LaToya Foster, a spokeswoman for Bowser, told the Washington Post that the page had been removed after Bowser asked the committee "to clarify and refine their recommendations to focus on local DC."