Fact check: Votes in Virginia accidentally tallied for Biden, error quickly fixed

The claim: Virginia switched 100,000 votes from Trump to Biden

Election fraud and swaps in the vote count from one presidential candidate to another is a persistent claim surrounding the 2020 election.

A Facebook post shared by user William Parsons reads: "Virginia was caught switching 100,000 votes from Trump to Biden in Fairfax County."

"They claim that is was a 'counting error'," Parson continues.

The image has received over 850 shares since it was posted on Nov. 4 and other related posts have amassed over a thousand shares.

"The federal department should investigate," commented Brian Townsend.

Facebook users across iterations of the same post shared similar sentiments, claiming the alleged swap was a "criminal act" and "election fraud."

USA TODAY has reached out to Parsons for further comment.

A human error

In Fairfax County, Virginia, absentee ballots cast either by mail, dropbox or early in-person are sent to the Central Absentee Precinct, one of 243 precincts in the county, according to spokesperson Brian Worthy during a phone call with USA TODAY. Julie Carey of NBC News' Channel 4 first reported that around 400,000 CAP ballots were awaiting count by the early morning on Nov. 4.

County registrar Gary D. Scott stated the CAP ballot counts were manually entered into the Fairfax County's unofficial election results spreadsheet, but within about 10 minutes, Scott and other members of the Electoral Board noticed 100,000 votes had been erroneously added to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's total.

"(The data entry people) had entered in the 10th Congressional District three times," Scott said during the same phone call.

Both Worthy and Scott confirmed the incorrect result was never reported to the Virginia Board of Election — thereby not impacting total unofficial votes counted for the state — and was amended the same day on the county's unofficial results spreadsheet.

Official election results for Virginia will be available on Nov. 16, according to the state's Department of Elections' website.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate this claim MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional context it might be misleading. There were 100,000 Central Absentee Precinct ballots, consisting of mail-in, in-person and early votes, that were mistakenly entered for Joe Biden in Fairfax County's unofficial election results spreadsheet. The mistake was swiftly noticed and the error not included in the Virginia Board of Election's total votes counted. The county's spreadsheet has since been amended.

