Fact check: Viral video purporting to show slice of hot dog under a microscope is altered

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
The claim: Video shows hot dog slice under a microscope

Millions of social media users have been enthralled by a Ukrainian TikTok channel that purports to show "life under the microscope." Its videos feature mega-magnified views of everyday substances and objects, from a cross-section of a leaf to a dirty diaper.

The channel's most popular video, which has accumulated more than 160 million views on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook as of late May, begins with a simple object: the American-style hot dog.

It shows channel creator Roman Kamburov cutting a circular slice of hot dog and placing it under a microscope lens. The video then cuts to what the microscope supposedly shows: strange chunks, squiggly lines and brown specks on an uneven surface that gleams with fat and moisture.

Then, what is presented as a much thinner slice of the hot dog shows something even more unappetizing: wormlike parasites or insects squirm on the surface.

An April 15 repost of the video on Facebook was captioned with an emoji typically used to indicate skepticism, but its more than 60,000 comments suggested at least some of the post's 14 million viewers took the content at face value.

"Now that's why you cook your food thoroughly," one commenter wrote.

"The governmental agencies responsible for food safety actually allow a certain amount of insect parts and other contaminates in hot dogs," wrote another. "Pretty sick....."

"This video literally made me stop buying hotdogs," another wrote.

However, the video is "a deliberate fake," Kamburov told USA TODAY over Instagram Messenger.

Video altered, doesn't show cross-section of hot dog

The video is edited to appear as if Kamburov is showing an untouched hot dog slice under a microscope, but that's not the case.

The features on the first slide shown in the video are actually bits of string, dust and other debris that Kamburov stuck onto a hot dog slice before turning on the microscope. Another one of his TikToks shows he did this by rubbing the slice into his sweatshirt, pressing it onto a dusty keyboard and usingit to pick up what looks like floss.

He then shows how a normal hot dog slice looks under the microscope. Nothing moves, and no specks appear.

@mir_glazami_microscopa #розумнакраїна ♬ Bomb Surprise - Alan Silvestri

In the fake video with more than 160 million views, it also seems like there are parasites visible on the hot dog slice. However, it's another trick edit. According to Kambyrov, they're actually worms in a petri dish.

Other videos on Kamburov's channel feature everyday objects from dirty diapers to a piece of an herb to plaque on a piece of floss. The shots that supposedly show these objects "under the microscope" are often fake, but some are real, like this video of a leaf.

The creator, who says his work involves educating children on how to think critically and rationally, wrote that he posts such fake videos "in protest of how easy it is to deceive a person" and "to show that scientific and useful information is not as interesting as a fake (videos)."

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a video purporting to show a hot dog slice under a microscope. Kamburov, the creator of the video, told USA TODAY that he edited the video to make it appear as if the slides under the microscope came from a freshly-cut hot dog, but in reality, they were not. Instead, the slides shown in the video contained a piece of hot dog that Kamburov covered in dirt and debris, then unrelated organisms in a petri dish.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Roman Kamburov (@mir_glazami_microscopa), May 20, Instagram Messenger exchange with USA TODAY

  • Roman Kamburov (@mir_glazami_microscopa), Feb. 22, TikTok Video

  • Under the Microscope, accessed May 25, TikTok profile

