Fact check: Viral statement addressing Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis is fabricated, not from Trump

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: An image shows a statement from Trump on Biden's COVID-19 positive status

After President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House moved quickly to announce he contracted the virus.

Soon after the announcement, claims that former President Donald Trump had released a statement on Biden's illness spread widely on social media.

A tweet by Clay Travis, a conservative sports and political commentator, included a screenshot of the supposed statement. The tweet accrued thousands of retweets.

The statement in the screenshot is dated July 21, 2022, and headlined with Trump's "Save America" logo. In it, the former president supposedly wishes Biden a swift recovery and calls his own fight with COVID-19 "Herculean, and not meaning the woke Disney Hercules."

It adds, "I hope Sleepy Joe is able to bounce back quickly, much as I was."

Within hours, the image of the supposed statement had also been shared in numerous Facebook and Instagram posts and on Twitter.

"This is funnier than anything SNL has done in the last 15 years," one Facebook user wrote in a post of the image that was shared more than 50 times in a day.

Comments showed many users believed the statement to be legitimately from Trump.

However, the statement is fabricated, according to Trump's spokeswoman and his social media accounts.

USA TODAY reached out to Travis and others who shared the image for comment. In a reply to his tweet of the image, Travis wrote, "This is a parody. But should be the official statement. Still a work of art."

In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022, US President Joe Biden wipes his nose after signing the guest book while visiting Israel's President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem. Biden said on July 21, 2022 that he was &quot;doing great&quot; after the White House announced he had contracted Covid-19 and was isolating with mild symptoms. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022, US President Joe Biden wipes his nose after signing the guest book while visiting Israel's President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem. Biden said on July 21, 2022 that he was "doing great" after the White House announced he had contracted Covid-19 and was isolating with mild symptoms. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Statement in viral posts was fabricated

The message in the image may have convinced some people by repeating language Trump has previously used, including the terms "Sleepy Joe" and "China virus." It reads:

Joe Biden, who many have said is our worst President, has come down with a case of the China virus, despite being vaccinated. I hope Sleepy Joe is able to bounce back quickly, much as I was. Doctors described my fight against the China virus as Herculean, and not meaning the woke Disney Hercules but rather the Kevin Sorbo one. The Lou Ferrigno one as well.

Joe, I wish you a speedy recovery, even though you are taking America in the wrong direction. No one wants Kamala!

However, Trump releases statements through his email list and Truth Social, a Twitter alternative owned by his media company, according to Harrington. The message doesn't appear on Trump's Truth Social profile or on his personal website, where his email statements are also published.

"(The statement) is not real," Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington wrote in an email to USA TODAY.

Washington Post correspondent Philip Bump was among the first to debunk the fabricated statement in a Twitter thread posted on July 21.

Fact check: Fake Trump quote about battling coronavirus, his body

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that supposedly shows a statement from Trump on Biden's COVID-19 positive status. Trump did not release this statement, his spokesperson told USA TODAY, and there's no evidence of the message on the former President's social media and website. The screenshot was altered to appear as if it is a statement from him.

Fact check: Fabricated statement from Donald Trump spreads online amid Jan. 6 hearings

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral Trump statement on Biden's COVID-19 status is fake

