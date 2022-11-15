Fact check: Viral image shows election worker, not Katie Hobbs, in secure voting area

The claim: Photo shows Katie Hobbs in a tabulation room on Nov. 9

Some social media users are sharing an image they claim shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs in a "tabulation room" the day after Election Day. The image shows a woman with dark hair and glasses walking through what appears to be a voting tabulation center.

"Here Katie is pictured on security camera footage in the tabulation room on November 9th,” reads a Nov. 11 Instagram post that included the image. “It is illegal to have the candidates in the tabulation room."

The post had been liked more than 100 times by Nov. 14.

"That should disqualify her immediately," one commenter said.

But the image does not show Hobbs in a secure area for counting votes. The image is a still taken from a livestream of vote counting in Maricopa County, and the woman pictured is not Hobbs, according to the county and the Hobbs campaign.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Woman in picture is not Hobbs

The official Maricopa County Twitter account was direct, yet cheeky, in debunking the Hobbs claim.

“Not every woman with glasses is Katie Hobbs,” reads the Nov. 10 tweet. “We can confirm this was a party observer. Please refrain from making assumptions about workers who happen to wear glasses.”

Sarah Robinson, a spokesperson for the Hobbs campaign, confirmed Hobbs was not in the picture in an email to USA TODAY. Hobbs is currently Arizona’s secretary of state but has no role in counting ballots, Robinson added.

The image comes from a livestream posted by Maricopa County of its ballot tabulation center. The image is time-stamped for 10:07 a.m. on Nov. 9, the day after the election. The county also offers streams from its signature verification rooms and early ballot processing rooms to provide transparency in the election process.

Story continues

The woman in the photo has hair that is a similar length to Hobbs and, like Hobbs, wears glasses. But Reuters published photos showing the same woman at the Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, noting that her hair was darker than Hobbs’s hair was in pictures from the same day.

Hobbs has been declared the winner of the tight race against Republican nominee Kari Lake, as USA TODAY previously reported.

Reuters, FactCheck.org and the Associated Press also debunked the claim that the photo shows Hobbs in the tabulation center.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a photo shows Hobbs in a tabulation room on Nov. 9. The still was taken from a livestream of the room posted by Maricopa County and does not show Hobbs, according to Maricopa County and the Hobbs campaign.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during a get out the vote campaign rally on November 05, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. With 3 days to go until election day, Kari Lake is campaigning throughout the state with other GOP candidates.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral image shows election worker, not Katie Hobbs