Fact check: Video shows a wheat field fire in Michigan, not Ukraine

Dezimey Kum, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: Video shows crop field in Ukraine under fire from Russian troops

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine's agricultural sites, some social media users have shared a video purportedly showing a crop field on fire in Ukraine.

An aerial view of the footage shows combine harvesters moving through the burning field. "Ukrainian farmers harvest crops under the fire of Russian troops," reads an Aug. 2 Facebook post.

The post garnered over 2,000 views within one week. Other versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook.

But the video is unrelated to Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine.

The video was captured in Michigan and uploaded to YouTube in July. The footage shows a burning wheat field in Crystal Township, the Montcalm County Fire Department told USA TODAY.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users who shared the claim for comment.

An aerial picture taken on July 21, 2022, shows a combine harvester in a wheat field near Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
An aerial picture taken on July 21, 2022, shows a combine harvester in a wheat field near Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fire occurred in Michigan

Steve VanHolstyn, a firefighter for Montcalm County, said in an email exchange with USA TODAY that the clip was filmed in the Crystal Township, Michigan between Crystal Road and Spencer Road.

Fact check: Photo of guards saluting Vladimir Putin was taken in Russia, not South Africa

The footage in the post was shot by a man identifying himself online as Larry Johnston, who uploaded the clip to YouTube on July 18.

“A fire started while the farmers were harvesting this years wheat crop. There were no injuries or loss of farm equipment," according to the video’s caption.

Johnston also claimed ownership of the video on Facebook.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a crop field in Ukraine under fire from Russian troops. The video shows a burning wheat field in Montcalm County, Michigan, according to the county fire department.

Our fact-checking sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows a wheat field fire in Michigan, not Ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it is branded terrorism sponsor -Tass

    Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said if the U.S. Senate went through with plans to single out Russia, this would mean Washington had crossed the point of no return, Tass said. Last month two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism visited Kyiv to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • European parks dry out amid heatwaves and drought

    STORY: The normally green city-center spaces have turned into brown grass-free deserts where dried leaves present a rising risk of fires. From Paris to Berlin, Europe’s city-center parks resembled dustbowls on Friday (August 12) as capitals eagerly awaited rain that may come to some countries next week. Much of Europe is suffering a heatwave that has seen Britain declare a drought in parts of England, sparked massive wildfires and depleted water levels in rivers across the continent. In France, authorities have said the country is facing the worst drought in its history.Many cities have implemented water-saving measures.

  • Mysterious explosions that rocked a Russian military base suggest Russian positions far behind the front lines are no longer safe, officials and experts say

    "The psychological impact of this is much larger" than the damage to the base and the loss of aircraft, one expert told Insider.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat