Fact check: Video shows Pfizer CEO speaking about schizophrenia pill, not COVID-19 treatment

The claim: A video shows Pfizer’s CEO talking about microchips in pills

Vaccine skeptics have resurrected a years-old video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discussing technological advancements in the health care industry, suggesting his comments were made recently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pfizer CEO: New Pill Will Have a Microchip That Transmits Info Once You Swallow It!” reads the headline of a Jan. 2 article on Welovetrump.com, a website that has previously promoted misinformation.

The blog post claims, “They’re way beyond vaccine passports” and have “moved on to just putting a microchip right in the pill you swallow.” As evidence, the article cites several tweets from December 2021 that include a clip of Bourla discussing the “first electronic pill,” which Twitter users interpreted as a digital pill for COVID-19.

The video first went viral in a Dec. 16, 2021, tweet with more than 4,000 likes.

“Pfizer CEO Bourla talking about the microchip that will be in medications," the caption reads. "Sounds normal right?? Just a conspiracy theory?? #Pfizer #vaccines.”

But the video circulating online was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bourla was speaking about a drug for schizophrenia that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. There's no evidence that Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills or vaccines contain microchips, as the posts suggest.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to We Love Trump and the social media users who shared the video for comment.

Video is unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic

The video circulating online was taken in January 2018 – two years before the COVID-19 pandemic – at a World Economic Forum event on the future of health care. Bourla and other panelists discussed technological developments in the medical field.

At the event, an audience member asked Bourla how certain technology can be used to guarantee that a patient will take a drug. In response, Bourla brought up an FDA-approved drug containing a digital sensor that can track if the medicine has been digested.

Story continues

“It’s basically a biological chip that is in the tablet and once you take the tablet it sends a signal that you took the tablet,” Bourla said. “Imagine the implications of that compliance. The insurance companies can know that the medicines that patients should take, they do take them. It is fascinating what happens in this field.”

The drug he referenced is Abilify MyCite, the first medication with a digital ingestion tracking system to be approved in the U.S. It is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. In November 2017, the FDA said in a press release that the pill’s sensor sends a message to a wearable patch that transmits information to a mobile application.

Pfizer’s antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 were not authorized until December 2021, and the first COVID-19 vaccine from the company received emergency use authorization from the FDA in December 2020.

The treatment pills and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer do not contain digital tracking sensors, according to ingredient lists and press releases from the company. USA TODAY has previously debunked claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips or other tracking devices.

Fact check: Reports of adverse events due to COVID-19 vaccines are unverified

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a video shows Pfizer’s CEO discussing microchips in pills because it is misleading without additional details. The video was taken in 2018, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bourla was talking about a drug for schizophrenia. Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pills and COVID-19 vaccines do not contain digital tracking sensors.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video of Pfizer CEO on microchip pill is from 2018