Fact check: Video shows GOP senator questioning FBI director, not releasing Hunter Biden documents

The claim: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy releasing classified documents, 'exposing' FBI chief

USA TODAY has debunked a series of videos that feature attention-grabbing captions but actually show completely unrelated footage. One recent example purportedly shows Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., releasing secret documents and accusing the FBI director of corruption involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"'You Had A Deal With Hunter!' - Sen John Kennedy RELEASES classified Documents EXPOSING FBI Chief," reads the video's caption in an Oct. 10 Facebook post.

The video was viewed nearly 70,000 times in three days.

But the caption is wrong. While the video shows the Lousiana Republican briefly mentioning Hunter Biden while questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray, he does not present classified documents. Nor does he say "you had a deal with Hunter."

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the video.

Video shows committee hearing

The video in the social media post is from an Aug. 4 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight.

In the video, Kennedy questions Wray about the behavior of former FBI agent Timothy Thibault. He mentions Hunter Biden only to ask if Thibault had been involved in the FBI investigation of the president's son.

The agency's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden is related to an alleged gun purchase and alleged tax offenses. The Washington Post has reported federal agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden, but that decision will be made by the Delaware U.S. attorney.

The video also shows a different clip of Sen.Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questioning Wray at the same Aug. 4 hearing.

At no point in the video does Kennedy present classified documents or accuse Wray of having a "deal" with Hunter Biden.

The claim was also debunked by Lead Stories.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Kennedy releasing classified documents, "exposing" the FBI chief. While Hunter Biden is mentioned in passing, Kennedy is not shown releasing classified documents or accusing Wray of having a "deal" with Hunter Biden.

