Fact check: Video of Israeli airstrike misrepresented as Kabul airport explosion

The claim: A video shows an explosion at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport

Thirteen U.S. service members died Aug. 26 in explosions and gunfire near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. ISIS-K, an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

A video seen more than 190,000 times on Facebook claims to show the explosion.

The clip shows a cityscape at night. It starts with a flash of light behind what looks like an obelisk. Then, the clip shows footage of what appear to be victims of the blast.

"Devastating footage coming out of Afghanistan," PragerU, a conservative nonprofit organization, wrote Aug. 26 in its caption.

PragerU deleted the Facebook video after USA TODAY reached out for comment. But another version remained live on Instagram, where it accumulated more than 77,000 views in one day.

The clip isn't from Afghanistan, as other independent fact-checking organizations have pointed out. The video shows an earlier Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Video shows Israeli airstrike in Gaza

The clip in the Facebook and Instagram videos was taken Aug. 21. It does not show the terrorist attack in Kabul.

In its video, PragerU cited a clip published Aug. 26 on Twitter that claimed to show a "bomb blast outside kabul airport." But the video can't show the attack because it was published on the platform five days earlier with the caption, "Airstrike on Hamas' Arin site."

The Times of Israel included the clip in its Aug. 22 report on the Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The news outlet wrote that Israel Defense Forces hit four weapons storage sites in response to a Hamas-led demonstration during which an Israeli border guard was shot in the head.

"During the strikes, Palestinians fired heavy machine-gun fire at Israeli aircraft over the coastal enclave," the Times of Israel reported. "A number of homes and vehicles in Sderot were hit by the gunfire and suffered damage."

In the video, planes can be heard overhead, hinting at the fact that the explosion was part of an airstrike. The explosions in Kabul, on the other hand, were the result of bombings at a gate near the airport.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows an explosion at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. The clip shows an Aug. 21 Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

