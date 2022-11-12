Fact check: Van carrying ballots late at night in Detroit is normal, officials say

The claim: A van was delivering 'suspicious' ballots on election night in Detroit

As the results of the Nov. 8 midterm elections continue to be tallied, claims of election fraud are spreading online. In one case, social media users are sharing an article that suggests something nefarious was at play with a van photographed in Detroit.

"We Caught Them Again: TGP Catches Late-Night Operatives Moving Van-Loads of Suspicious Ballots Way After Legal Deadline in Detroit, Michigan," reads the headline of the Nov. 9 article from Gateway Pundit, a conservative website that has published misinformation in the past.

As evidence, the article points to two pictures, one timestamped at 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 8 that shows two men standing near a U-Haul truck and another timestamped at 1:22 a.m. on Nov. 9 that shows men either loading or unloading a plastic bin into the truck.

The pictures were purportedly captured at the Detroit Department of Elections at 2978 West Grand Blvd.

The article was shared on Facebook over 2,000 times, according to the social media insights tool CrowdTangle. One Facebook post with a link to the article includes the caption, "We are all so tired of DETROIT and its obvious CORRUPTION!"

But the claim that vans were transporting "suspicious" ballots on election night is inaccurate.

Rather, it is normal for election workers to start collecting absentee ballots after polls close at 8 p.m., a spokesperson for the City of Detroit Department of Elections told USA TODAY. The collection process is time-consuming and can last for many hours.

Van picking up ballots late at night is normal procedure, officials say

On election night, election workers in Detroit don't start collecting absentee ballots from drop boxes until after polls close at 8 p.m., since voters have until then to submit them, Matt Friedman, a spokesperson for the City of Detroit Department of Elections, told USA TODAY.

The legal deadline involved here relates to when ballots must be submitted, not when they must be picked up, contrary to the article's claim.

"To suggest that there's something improper about collecting those ballots after 8 p.m. is just false," Friedman said.

On Nov. 8, workers drove to 20 drop boxes and any post offices that contained absentee ballots across the city, which spans nearly 139 square miles, according to Friedman. The process took several hours to complete, as expected, he said.

Fact check: Detroit polling precincts faced a 'harmless data error,' city officials say

The ballots were then delivered to the Department of Elections Office on West Grand Boulevard, where they were timestamped and then transported to Huntington Place, the convention center where they were processed and counted. In total, 4,500 ballots were collected that night, according to Friedman.

Friedman said he couldn't verify the photos in the Gateway Pundit article. But the timestamps on the pictures roughly match the time the ballots collected on election night arrived and left the elections office, according to Friedman. He reiterated there was nothing suspicious about the images.

Detroit has about 500,000 registered voters, and roughly 80,000 absentee ballots were processed and counted in Detroit, according to Friedman. The majority of absentee ballots were collected and processed prior to Nov. 8.

PolitiFact and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a van was delivering "suspicious" ballots on election night in Detroit. It is normal for election workers to collect and deliver absentee ballots after polls close at 8 p.m. since voters have until then to submit their ballots, according to an election official.

