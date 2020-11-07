Fact check: Typo led to false post about Michigan votes showing up 'magically' for Biden

Corrections & clarifications: This story has been updated to reflect the source of the voting data error, a clerical error in Shiawassee County.

The claim: 100K votes in Michigan were 'magically' added to Biden's vote tally during the night.

After weeks of warnings of potential voting fraud, the sudden purported overnight surge of more than 100,000 votes in Michigan — all for Vice President Joe Biden — sent social media into overdrive.

The allegation was picked up by conservative social media posters, widely shared and eventually retweeted by President Donald Trump.

The social media claims were accompanied with screenshots of vote tallies showing an addition of 138,339 votes for Biden, but none for anyone else. The screenshots showed no time stamp nor indicated who had posted the vote tallies.

So where did this come from?

The memes were based on an apparent typo by a county in Michigan in reporting local voting data.

There is no evidence of voter fraud, particularly since the error was quickly corrected on a county election site.

How the claim spread

The claim of some nefarious vote spurt was quickly picked up by various conservative media, such as this post by Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist.

"So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those 'votes' magically went to Biden? that doesn't look suspicious at all"

The post did not explain the source of the original data, leaving it unclear whether it was information posted by Michigan election officials or some other group.

Not long after it was posted, Twitter tagged it as containing disputed information.

At the same time, conservative columnist and podcaster Matt Mackowiak posted the sharply climbing vote count, with this comment: "An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128+"

Mackowiak's post was picked up and retweeted by Matt Walsh, a conservative writer, blogger and speaker who writes for The Daily Wire. He added this intro: "This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning."

As the post soared across social media, Walsh's tweet was, in turn, retweeted at midmorning by Trump, who posted it with a headline is all caps: "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"

Going full circle, Mackowiak — after realizing the error — deleted his original tweet, which then disappeared from Walsh's post and from Trump's.

A typo, and a correction

Mackowiak said his original tweet was "honestly" posted and shared, adding, "I have now learned the MI update referenced was typo in one county. I have deleted the original tweet."

Davis' retweet of the error — which had briefly appeared on national news site — was tagged by Twitter, prompting him to say, "Precisely 0% of this tweet is 'disputed.' All I did was compare two different sets of numbers on NYT's website. That's called arithmetic, and it's not up for debate. Twitter is a cancer, and Big Tech is trying to steal the election for Democrats."

Davis tells USA TODAY, "I was right, the numbers had no basis in reality, and everyone who had a meltdown over me accurately pointing out the suspicious data should learn to do math."

So where did the error begin? Several data hounds spotted the error in media compilations of state data.

The clerical error occurred in Shiawassee County and was quickly quickly caught, The New York Times reported. "All it was is there was an extra zero that got typed in," Abby Bowen, the election clerk, told the Times, according to Times reporter Jack Nicas. Bowen told the Times that a state official noted the error, contacted the county in about 20 minutes and the typo was fixed.

Among those who spotted the error quickly was Ian Goldstein, who says he participates in political betting and prediction markets and uses the name @ENGOLD. He says he saw the error on the media site DecisionDeskHQ which had received the information from Shiawassee County. The county had erroneously plugged in the number 153,710 for Biden instead of the accurate 15,371. As a result, Biden's total quickly ballooned not only in the county tally, but also in the statewide tally.

