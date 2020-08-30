Fact check: Tuberculosis is more dangerous than COVID-19 but context matters

The claim: Respiratory disease tuberculosis is deadlier than COVID-19 but has not received the same public health measures or warnings

COVID-19 may be the latest, and most relevant, respiratory disease but the unprecedented concern is misleading, suggests a viral Facebook meme.

"10 million people contracted Tuberculosis last year. 1.5 million people DIED," the image declares. "Did you even know? Were you scared for your life?"

The meme goes on to claim that preventative COVID-19 measures, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and closing down public spaces and businesses, have not been prioritized for tuberculosis despite its ongoing deadliness.

Other memes posit a similar argument by comparing the deaths per day worldwide of tuberculosis versus COVID-19, allegedly a little over 3,000 to a mere 56.

An ancient disease

Unlike COVID-19, tuberculosis has plagued humans for over a millennium, said Dr. Pranay Sinha, an infectious disease specialist and postdoctoral researcher at Boston University School of Medicine, and has gone down in history as one of the oldest diseases afflicting mankind.

It is believed an ancestor of the bacteria responsible for tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, arrived on the scene more than 150 million years ago. Early scientists in ancient Greece, Rome and the Middle East made significant contributions while studying the disease. Doctors like the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates noted tuberculosis, or phthisis (from the Greek phthinein for wasting), appeared to be most fatal in young adults. He was able to accurately catalog the disease's cardinal symptoms and identify the characteristic lesions it made in the lungs.

Advancement in tuberculosis study somewhat plateaued by the Middle Ages. A new clinical form emerged, known as scrofula, evident by swollen lymph nodes on the neck. And many believed a royal touch could heal the swelling. Eleventh century English King Edward the Confessor is recorded as having cured a young woman suffering from scrofula, the swelling healing a week after he laid his hands on her neck.

Public health efforts and sanatoriums

While Myobacterium tuberculosis would be discovered in 1882 and the clinical benefit of antibiotic streptomycin in 1945, public health efforts were ultimately the key to ending tuberculosis.

Sinha explained that in the United States, where tuberculosis killed one out of every seven people during the 18th century onward, the disease was eradicated through "elimination of poverty, improvement of nutrition, and through improvement in living conditions."

The sanatorium movement also played an integral role in reducing the overwhelming burden of the disease.

Sanatoriums were built off the concept of quarantine: to isolate patients in order to prevent spread and transmission of a disease. German physician Herman Brehmer opened the first sanitorium for treating tuberculosis and other pulmonary diseases in 1859 in the high altitudes of the Silesian Mountains, now Poland, as he initially believed the height conferred a physiological benefit. Brehmer later revised that theory, making sure instead to expose patients to open air through outdoor lounges and other similar shelters, in addition to a healthy diet and exercise.

The first American facility was established in Asheville, North Carolina, in 1875 by German physician Joseph Gleitsmann. By 1904, there were 115 facilities with about 8,000 beds, growing to 839 facilities with more than 136,000 beds by 1953. By the mid-1960s, most sanatoriums were shut down as patients receiving new, effective drugs soon became noninfectious.

Tuberculosis versus COVID-19

Tuberculosis and COVID-19 may both be respiratory diseases, but there are key differences.

A bacteria causes tuberculosis; a virus genetically related to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, SARS-CoV, causes COVID-19. Both are spread through close physical contact with one caveat: When a tuberculosis-infected individual coughs, Mycobacterium tuberculosis can remain suspended in the air longer, until it's inhaled by someone else, usually in a confined space.