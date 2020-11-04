Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker

The claim: A Pennsylvania poll worker admits to throwing away pro-Trump ballots

Fears surrounding ballots have circulated widely this election season and one viral social media post claims they are true.

"Been working at a poll station in Erie county, PA all morning. A lot of people have already voted today :)" writes @omg_seabass in an Instagram story shared Tuesday.

The innocuous comment is then followed by a remark of grave concern.

"I've thrown out over a hundred ballots for trump already!! Pennsylvania gonna turn blue 2020!!"

Screenshots of the story were quickly shared all over Twitter, where it gained significant attention among the Trump campaign's fanbase in a now deleted tweet, and Facebook, the latter especially where it has received over 650 shares.

Not a real poll worker

Erie County officials denied the allegation, stating @omg_seabass, also known as Sebastian Machado per the Instagram bio, is not a poll worker, official employee or resident of Erie County.

"The person making the statements does not work in any way with Erie County or have any part of Erie County's election process. In fact, the individual is not a registered voter and is not believed to be a resident of Erie County, Pa.," said Carl J. Anderson III, the chair of Erie County's Board of Elections, in a press statement released Tuesday.

Anderson stated @omg_seabass' claim was "now part of an ongoing investigation to pursue potential criminal charges."

It is unclear what the motivations were for the fake Instagram story. Snopes found someone with the same handle and bearing a resemblance to the Instagram user joking about voter fraud in a November 2016 tweet.

It is important to note, ballots in Erie County are submitted through a machine. According to the county's voting system page, voters make their ballot selections either on a paper or touch screen ballot, the latter of which is printed. The marked-up ballot is then run through a scanner, which confirms if the ballot was successfully cast. Poll workers do not have access to the ballots once cast.

Our ruling: False

We rate this claim FALSE because it is not supported by our research. Instagram user @omg_seabass, who claimed to be an Erie County poll worker, is not in any way associated with the county. The claim has been denied by Carl J. Anderson III, the chair of Erie County's Board of Elections. Additionally, poll workers do not have access to marked-up ballots in a way that would allow disposal.

