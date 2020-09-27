Fact check: It's true, Ginsburg and Scalia were close friends despite ideological differences

The claim: Supreme Court Justices Scalia and Ginsburg were close personal friends

Details of the relationship between Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg resurfaced after Ginsburg's death Sept. 18 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A Facebook post Sept. 21 described the unlikely friendship between the two influential justices at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

"It is common knowledge in DC that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the now-late Ruth Bader Ginsburg were close personal friends. They shared a love of opera, went souvenir shopping together when they traveled, and rode an elephant in India with Scalia up front. Their families spent New Year's Eve together, and when Chief Justice (John) Roberts announced the death of Ginsburg's husband, Marty, Scalia wept on the bench," the post says.

A decades-long bond

Ginsburg attributed her long friendship with Scalia, in part, to concurrent tenures at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where Ginsburg served from 1980-93 and Scalia from 1982-86, according to USA TODAY.

"From our years together at the D.C. Circuit, we were best buddies," Ginsburg wrote in a tribute shortly after Scalia's death in 2016, USA TODAY reported.

"It was my great good fortune to have known him as working colleague and treasured friend," Ginsburg said.

Scalia's close relationship with Ginsburg was included in a New York Times obituary.

"(Scalia) seldom agreed with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the important questions that reached the court, but the two for years celebrated New Year’s Eve together," it read.

Similar sentiments were expressed in NPR's obituary of Ginsburg.

Travel, music and the law

In a Washington Post column, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia – Antonin Scalia's son – reflected on the bond between Ginsburg and his father, saying, "They were both New Yorkers, close in age, and liked a lot of the same things: the law, teaching, travel, music and a meal with family and friends," USA TODAY reported.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933, according to a special USA TODAY report. Scalia was born in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1936 but raised in Queens, New York, according to global news source The World.

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia ride an elephant in Rajasthan, India, in 1994 . Ginsburg died at her home in Washington on Sept. 18, the Supreme Court announced. More

A picture of the two riding an elephant in 1994 during a trip to India was released by the Supreme Court. That same year, Ginsburg and Scalia appeared together in the Washington National Opera's opening night production of Richard Strauss' "Ariadne auf Naxos."

The "odd couple," as Scalia called them, vacationed in the south of France where Ginsburg dared to go parasailing, according to CNN. Scalia was a favorite "souvenir shopping buddy" of Ginsburg's, according to the Post.

The two upheld a tradition that began in the 1980s to spend New Year's Eve together with their families, according to Eugene Scalia.

What the social media post says about Martin Ginsburg's death is also true: When Roberts announced his death in 2010, Scalia "wiped tears from his eyes," according to The Washington Post.

Eugene Scalia recalled how the justices' status as outsiders in the elite field of law strengthened their relationship. The challenges one faced as a Jewish woman and the other as a conservative, Italian American Catholic influenced their work on the bench.

A constitutional "originalist," Scalia often interpreted the Constitution according to his perception of the founders' intent in his rulings, an approach Ginsburg argued was not in keeping with "We the People," according to NPR.