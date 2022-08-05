Fact check: Supposed UFO video is computer-generated imagery

The claim: Video shows government jets escorting a UFO

Some social media users are sharing a video they say shows a UFO.

The video shows a circular object flying alongside two fighter jets. There are also scenes – ostensibly captured while the camera person was running – showing just the ground. Sounds reminiscent of both jets and heavy breathing are audible.

"UFO in flight in plain sight with government jets escorting," reads a label on the video in a July 24 Facebook post.

The video was shared more than 2,500 times in less than two weeks.

However, the UFO shown in the video is a computer-generated image.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

UFO video 'for entertainment'

The video was posted to the Oondyla YouTube channel in 2011. The channel has four posted videos, all of which feature UFO-related content.

Oondyla's About page says the channel is for "entertainment purpose (sic) only" and says the UFOs are computer-generated imagery.

Fact check: Antarctica UFO video created by visual effects artist, not authentic

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows government jets escorting a UFO. The UFO in the video is computer-generated.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: UFO seen in viral video is computer-generated