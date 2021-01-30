Fact check: Story about Pharaoh's passport after death is true, but image of it is fake

The claim: Ramesses II was issued a passport 3,000 years after his death in order for his mummy to fly to Paris

A viral meme circulating on social media purports to show the passport of Pharaoh Ramessess II, who was allegedly required to have travel documentation 3,000 years after his death in order for his remains to be flown to France for maintenance work.

"In 1974, Ramesses II was sent on a flight to Paris for preservation and maintenance work," reads a Jan. 29 Facebook post, which is an image of a tweet. "But since French law required every person, living or dead to fly with a valid passport, Egypt was forced to issue a passport to the Pharaoh, 3,000 years after his death."

Below the text is an image of the purported passport and a photo of his ancient face. The date of birth reads 1303 B.C. and the issue date is Sept. 3, 1974.

"Imagine being the person sitting in the little booth at passport control" the Facebook user captioned the post, which has over 8,000 shares.

France issued Ramesses II a passport

It's true that the mummy of Ramesses II was issued a passport in 1974.

Ramesses II lived to be 96 and was the third pharaoh of the 19th Dynasty, according to Ancient History Encyclopedia.

When the mummy of Ramesses had to be flown to Paris for restoration, it was issued an authentic Egyptian passport that included a photo of his ancient face. His occupation was listed as "King (deceased)," National Geographic reported.

His body was entombed in the Valley of the Kings, but it was later moved by ancient Egyptian priests because of rampant looters, according to National Geographic.

Archaeologists noticed the mummy's deteriorating condition and treated it for a fungal infection in Paris.

The French military aircraft that brought Ramesses' remains from the Cairo museum was greeted by the Garde Republicaine, France's equivalent of a U.S. Marine honor guard, according to a 1976 article from The New York Times.

Image of passport was created by an artist

A reverse Google search shows that the image claiming to be the passport was originally posted on archaeology site Heritage Daily.

The article, published on March 25, 2020, and titled "The passport of Ramesses II," features the passport photo as the header image. A red disclaimer at the bottom of the article notes that the image is an artist's creation of the passport and that the pharaoh's passport is not publicly available.

The India Times has also published the passport image, crediting Heritage Daily, and notes that the passport is solely for representative purposes.

Our rating: Missing context

It's true that Pharaoh Ramesses II was required to have a passport 3,000 years after his death. The mummy was transported to Paris for restoration and he was issued a valid Egyptian passport. However, the image featured in viral posts and presented as an image of that passport is an illustration. The actual passport is not publicly available. We rate such a claim as MISSING CONTEXT.

