Fact check: Sniffing rosemary does not 'increase memory by 75%'

The claim: Smelling rosemary improves memory by 75%

Want to improve your memory? All you have to do is sniff some rosemary, according to a persistent online myth.

The belief that rosemary is linked to an increase in memory capacity has circulated on social media and pseudo-scientific websites for more than a decade. A recent post on Facebook revives the claim by giving it an air of authority.

"Scientists find sniffing rosemary can increase memory by 75%," reads a July 14 post from a page called Educated Minds.

The post drew more than 8,400 likes and 2,000 shares. But its claim about the memory-boosting powers of rosemary is wrong.

Fact check: Yes, viruses can mutate to become more deadly

The 75% figure comes from an article that distorted the findings of a small-scale experiment in 2013. One of the researchers behind that experiment told USA TODAY his findings don't support the claim in the Facebook post.

USA TODAY reached out to Educated Minds for comment.

7.5%, not 75%

The origin of the claim is an article posted by the Daily Mail in 2013, according to Snopes, a fact-checking website. Experts say the article distorts the findings of an experiment that studied the effects of rosemary on human memory.

Researchers from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom presented the experiment at the 2013 Annual Conference of the British Psychological Society, according to a press release. The experiment centered on 66 participants who were randomly assigned a room – one where rosemary oil was diffused and one with no scent.

The results of the experiment, which were not published in a peer-reviewed journal, suggested that rosemary oil enhanced participants' ability to remember events and complete future tasks. But not by 75%, as the Facebook post claims.

"I'm afraid the Daily Mail missed out a decimal point. My research suggests a 7.5% improvement," Mark Moss, head of the Northumbria University Psychology Department and one of the researchers behind the experiment, told USA TODAY in an email.

Story continues

More: Does coffee help you lose weight? Stunt your growth? Here's the truth behind coffee myths

The Daily Mail reported that “the difference between the two groups was 60-75 percent.” The article attributes the range to researcher Jemma McCready, also of Northumbria University..

McCready is quoted in the press release, but the 60-75% range is not mentioned. USA TODAY reached out to McCready for comment.

Other memory experts told USA TODAY there's no evidence to support the 75% figure.

"I have no idea where that 75% number came from," said Leslie Kay, a psychology professor at the University of Chicago, in an email. "I could find no single memory test in the papers I scanned that indicated such a large increase, nor were any words to that effect noted."

Fact check: Viral photo doesn't show how peanut butter is packaged in Canada

To establish whether rosemary had a measurable effect on participants' memory, Moss' experiment looked at 1,8-cineole, or eucalyptol – a compound that's present in many plant essential oils. Participants' blood was analyzed to measure concentrations of the compound after being exposed to the rosemary aroma.

The experiment found higher concentrations of eucalyptol among the group that was exposed to the rosemary aroma, which performed better on the prospective memory tasks. While those results suggest at least some link between rosemary and memory capacity, experts say to take them with a grain of salt.

"While it’s attractive to think that there will be a magic odor that will make memory better, memory for odors and cognitive influences are highly subjective and affected by one’s personal experience with the odor," Kay said. "Rosemary may defy this by producing modest improvements on some memory tests, but, again, it’s difficult to completely dissociate this improvement from effects on attention and mood."

USA TODAY reached out to the Daily Mail for comment.

Our rating: False

The claim that smelling rosemary improves memory by 75% is FALSE, based on our research. The origin of the claim is a 2013 article that distorts the results of an academic experiment. The results of that experiment found a modest correlation between smelling rosemary and remembering events, but not a 75% increase, as the Facebook post claims.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Rosemary does not 'increase memory by 75%'