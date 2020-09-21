Fact check: Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned to stay on Supreme Court at least a few more years

The claim: A meme suggests RBG said her Supreme Court seat should have been vacated a year ago because of health issues

In the wake of the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a seat on the country’s highest court is open, which has led to a national debate over whether it should be filled prior to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Democrats and some Republicans have said they are opposed to filling the seat within weeks of Election Day, but both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump said they intend to move forward with the confirmation process — with a nomination coming possibly as soon as this weekend.

A meme posted Sept. 20 on Instagram falsely suggests that Ginsburg might have been on board with the idea of filling her seat during Trump’s presidency.

“My seat should have been vacant a year ago when I was plagued with several health issues. #FillTheSeat,” the meme’s text, overlaid on a picture of Ginsburg, reads.

The user who posted the meme did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment and clarification.

Ginsburg expected to serve at least a few more years on the high court

It’s true that toward the end of 2018, Ginsburg was recovering from multiple ailments, including rib fractures caused by a fall and her third bout of cancer. She underwent a procedure to remove two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung after two cancerous growths were discovered while treating the fractured ribs. Post-surgery, there was no evidence the disease remained there or anywhere else in Ginsburg’s body.

In the summer of 2019, Ginsburg had a fourth bout of the disease, that time a tumor on her pancreas. The Supreme Court said then that her tumor was "treated definitively" and that, again, there was no evidence of the disease elsewhere.

But Ginsburg had no plans to leave her seat.

In 2013, Ginsburg told USA TODAY that she planned to stay on the court as long as she could.

“As long as I can do the job full-steam, I would like to stay here,” she said. “I have to take it year by year at my age, and who knows what could happen next year? Right now, I know I’m OK.”

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she discusses highlights of the court's current term and the impending decision in the Affordable Care Act litigation, at the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy convention in Washington, Friday, June 15, 2012.

Just six months before her 2018 fall, Ginsburg indicated she expected to stay on the court for at least another half-decade.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said in 2018, according to CNN. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so I think I have about at least five more years."

She added that she was opposed to imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices, because, in order to do so, the Constitution would have to be amended.

"Article 3 says ... we hold our offices during good behavior,” Ginsburg said. "And most judges are very well behaved."

In 2019, she defended her decision to stay on the Supreme Court, despite some suggesting she should have stepped down during President Barack Obama's second term.

"When that suggestion is made, I ask the question: Who do you think that the President could nominate that could get through the Republican Senate? Who you would prefer on the court (rather) than me?” she said, CNBC reported.