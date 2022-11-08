Fact check roundup: False claims about election fraud, candidates swirl ahead of 2022 midterms

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The 2022 midterm elections feature dozens of competitive races between Democratic and Republican candidates vying for seats in Congress, state legislatures and other offices halfway into President Joe Biden's four-year term.

Voters nationwide are focusing on key issues, such as inflation and abortion, as they consider the choices on their ballots. But misinformation continues to swirl ahead of the election. Dozens of false and misleading claims have surfaced about ballot proposals, supposed voter fraud and the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Here's a roundup of midterms-related checks from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team.

Rally goers, 45th President Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are seen at the Save America Rally at the Miami Dade County Fair and Expo in Miami on Sunday November 6, 2022. ORG XMIT: 2634540 (Via OlyDrop)
Claims about election fraud

Claim: Results of Arizona gubernatorial race aired ahead of Election Day show attempt to steal election

Our rating: False

FOX 10 in Phoenix unintentionally aired data that was randomly generated and distributed by the Associated Press as part of a system test. The data is not representative of actual votes in Arizona's gubernatorial race and is not indicative of election fraud. Read more.

Claim: Ballots found in Pennsylvania drop boxes show cheating in the election

Our rating: False

Centre County election officials told USA TODAY voters slipped their ballots into the locked drop boxes prior to the opening date through a defect. None of the ballots were fraudulent, and they could not be accessed once inside the box except by county officials. Read more.

Claim: Post implies Pennsylvania erred in sending ballots to ‘255,000 unverified’ voters for the midterm elections

Our rating: Missing context

Any ballots where a voter's identification hasn't been verified before the election won't be counted, officials said. The number of unverified voters has shrunk in the days and weeks before the election as the verification process continues to play out, and there were about 7,600 ballot applications still in need of verification as of Oct. 28. Read more.

Claim: Biden announced 'they are going to cheat by dumping ballots'

Our rating: False

Biden never made such an announcement. The president did say Americans should be patient as ballots are counted in 2022. It is normal for state election officials to continue counting ballots after Election Day, election experts told USA TODAY. That is not indicative of election fraud. Read more.

President Joe Biden speaks with a supporter at the end of a campaign rally in Albuquerque, N.M., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Biden campaigned on Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.
Claims about voting methods and election practices

Claim: Two-thirds of eligible voters don't vote

Our rating: False

Data provided by the U.S. Elections Project and its creator, Michael McDonald, shows that in recent years more than one-third of voters participated in midterm elections, while more than half participated in presidential elections. Read more.

Claim: Postal Service can destroy mail-in ballots with impunity

Our rating: False

Election experts told USA TODAY that no matter how a person elects to mail their ballot, federal law prohibits Postal Service employees from tampering with it. Tampering with ballots can lead to fines or jail time. Read more.

Claim: The U.S. ‘could easily count every vote in every state on election night until a few years ago’

Our rating: False

Official results have always taken days or weeks to finalize given the array of checks and balances used by election officials, experts say. Read more.

Claim: Colorado mailing ballots to all voters is unconstitutional

Our rating: False

Experts told USA TODAY that Colorado's mail-in ballots initiative is constitutional, as no court has ruled otherwise. Colorado’s state law has explicitly authorized the sending of ballots to all registered voters since 2013. Read more.

An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags on the National Mall and past the Capitol Building in Washington, on Nov. 7, 2022, one day before the midterm election will determine the balance of power in Congress.
Claims about candidates and parties

Claim: An image shows House Republicans' 'Commitment to America' plan

Our rating: Altered

The graphic is digitally manipulated and was not issued by House Republicans. None of the points listed in the image exist on Commitment to America's official agenda or website. Read more.

Claim: Mehmet Oz won the race for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Our rating: False

At the time the post was made, the general election had not happened yet. Fetterman had not left the race. He had been actively campaigning and raising money. Read more.

Claim: Home Depot donated $1.75 million to Senate nominee Herschel Walker

Our rating: False

While Bernard Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, donated $1.75 million to a PAC dedicated to supporting Walker, he left the company 20 years ago. The donation he made is not affiliated with Home Depot. Read more.

Claim: Stacey Abrams lobbied to move the MLB All-Star Game and Music Midtown

Our rating: False

The post is referencing Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia in 2021 and the cancelation of the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta in August. But, Abrams did not lobby to move or cancel either event. Read more.

Voters head to the polls as early voting begins, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) ORG XMIT: WVHUN307
Claims about ballot initiatives

Claim: Connecticut ballot question would allow early voting and remove requirements of sealing some ballots

Our rating: Partly false

It is true that the initiative would allow for early voting in Connecticut. But it won't reduce ballot security. The initiative, if passed, would eliminate a requirement dating back to the late 1700s that election results had to be sealed with hot wax – which is no longer being done anyhow. Read more.

Claim: Michigan's Proposal 2 would let felons vote from prison, get rid of voter ID and allow donations to election clerks 

Our rating: Partly false

Experts told USA TODAY the state constitutional amendment would not affect current state law that prohibits incarcerated people from voting. It would, however, add to the constitution two other elements already in state law that allow voters to provide a signed affidavit instead of a photo ID when voting and allow donations to support election operations. Read more.

A Michigan voter inserts her absentee voter ballot into a drop box in Troy, Mich., on Oct. 15, 2020.
Claims about 2020 election legitimacy

Claim: The 2020 election was declared 'illegal'

Our rating: False

There is no constitutional mechanism for declaring an election illegal after Congress has certified the winner. None of the court rulings referenced in the post impact the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to state election officials. Read more.

Claim: Washington state had 590,000 'excess votes' in the 2020 election 

Our rating: False

Washington state’s general election results show fewer votes than registered voters, and there is no evidence those tallies were affected by fraud. Read more.

Claim: Video shows Trump’s lawyer revealing evidence that proves Biden’s election was fraudulent

Our rating: False

The video included in the post shows Trump’s lawyer David Schoen during the former president's second impeachment trial. Schoen does not reveal any evidence of election fraud in the clip. Read more.

