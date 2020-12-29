Fact check: Rev. Warnock sermon on 'whiteness' condemns racism, does not call for anti-white bigotry

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: During a sermon, Rev. Raphael Warnock condemned 'whiteness,' and by extension, 'white people'

Amid intense dual Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Congress, fevered attacks are being hurled by incumbents and challengers alike. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has come under especially intense scrutiny from conservative groups who seek to paint Warnock’s religious sermons as radical.

“This rhetoric is disgusting and offensive,” Loeffler tweeted in November about an excerpt of one sermon. “We are ALL God’s children.”

Dan Bongino, a popular conservative commentator, later posted a video titled “Video Emerges Showing Dem GA Senate Candidate's SHOCKING Rant About White People,” in which he claims the same video of Warnock demonstrates he is racist.

USA TODAY reached out to Loeffler's campaign and Bongino for comment.

The clip in question is missing context relative to the rest of the sermon in which Warnock condemns all forms of racism.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine 'morally acceptable,' Vatican says but some claims missing context

Whiteness, defined

The concept of “whiteness” is an academic term that can be defined as “the way that white people, their customs, culture, and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups are compared,” according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“It is not meant to be a structural attack on white people,” Andra Gillespie, a political scientist and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for Race and Difference at Emory University, told USA TODAY.

"But he is trying to offer a very pointed critique of a white supremacist culture that privileges whiteness above all other types of people," she continued.

The term "whiteness" has been in use for decades and is often connected with notions of white privilege and systemic racism.

"What I suspect Reverend Warnock was trying to speak to is how Donald Trump as a candidate appealed to whiteness, the threat of status loss embodied by having a woman run against him in an increasingly diverse society," Gillespie posited.

Regardless of the utility of “whiteness” as a concept, it does not refer to specific people who may identify or be seen as “white.” Warnock’s comments, regardless of their merits, were not advocating anti-white bias.

Fact check: Post linking Illinois' COVID-19 lockdowns, income tax is missing context

Warnock’s 'How Towers Tumble' sermon

Warnock is the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Out of context, Warnock’s comments about “whiteness” have been used to suggest he is attacking white people. Warnock explicitly condemns voting for Trump, though not because his 2016 supporters were white. He goes on to condemn racism in the sermon.

He delivered his comments on “whiteness” during an October 2016 sermon after the revelations of then-candidate Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about women on a recording later dubbed the “Access Hollywood tape.”

Sen. Loeffler: 'Not familiar' with Trump's infamous 2005 'Access Hollywood' tape

The sermon, titled “How Towers Tumble,” did not mention Trump by name but heavily alluded to his actions and candidacy, calling on the country to “repent” for its support of the candidate.

Georgia runoffs: Warnock's allies warn of backlash in runoff race over sermon attacks

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” he said.

Warnock also said the United States “worships” certain attributes like wealth, power, and “whiteness,” values which Warnock saw as at odds with Christian teachings. Warnock also condemned Trump's comments about Latinos, Muslims and other racial and ethnic minorities.

“No matter what happens next month, the more than a third of the nation that would go along with this is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness on full display this season,” he said.

Georgia debate: Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock stick to script in Georgia Senate runoff debate

“Somebody lied and told them that uniformity, that sameness, homogeneity, was the key to their survival. Somebody lied and told them that diversity was a threat to their identity,” Warnock said.

“God made all human beings in God’s image,” Warnock said, arguing it was humans who decided “some human beings are better than other human beings.”

Referencing Genesis 11, Warnock compared the country’s ostensible valuing of “whiteness” to the Biblical story of the failed construction of the Tower of Babel, in which humans attempted to build a tower to reach heaven out of arrogance.

Georgia runoffs: Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up

“That’s a construction. It’s called bigotry, it’s called racism and sexism and misogyny and xenophobia. Race is not a biological factor, it’s a sociological construct. God made us, but we make stuff up,” Warnock said.

“We have constructed towers of domination that lift up a few, structures of evil that God never intended in the first place. When the quality of your education and access to basic health care is a function of your ZIP code, the whole city suffers. And the tower tumbles,” he said.

Fact check: 'Kingdom of God' comment by Amy Coney Barrett lacks context in meme

Our rating: Missing context

Warnock's 2016 sermon does lament the popularity of then-candidate Donald Trump, a figure who Warnock saw as the embodment of the nation's claimed ills. Warnock also attacks the country's support for "whiteness," an academic phrase that does not refer to individual "white" people. Regardless of the merits of Warnock's argument, insinuations that he is advocating for anti-white racism are MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Warnock sermon on 'whiteness' condemns racism

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to miss start of season with undiagnosed illness

    Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.

  • Steelers will start QB Mason Rudolph against Browns, Ben Roethlisberger will rest

    Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.

  • Shoot your shot: The Padres see an opening, and they are making deals to win right now

    You know who's going for it? The San Diego Padres and GM A.J. Preller are going for it.

  • Cam Newton looks finished as starting QB in NFL

    Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it. 

  • Washington owner Dan Snyder accused of sending 'intruders' to harass adviser in ongoing legal battle

    John Moag, an adviser for WFT's limited partners, has accused Dan Snyder of sending two men to harass him in August.

  • Russell Okung will have half his $13M salary paid in bitcoins

    Russell Okung is setting a new trend in the NFL.

  • Poker pro disqualified from WSOP Main Event final table after testing positive for COVID-19

    A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the defensemen

    Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.

  • Arizona men's basketball self-imposes 1-year post-season ban

    TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year post-season ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. “The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behaviour,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.” Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won't have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft. “I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.” Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach. Arizona was one of a dozen schools connected to the federal probe or that acknowledged it was under investigation, including Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, LSU, NC State, South Carolina, TCU and Southern California. Most of the schools are still in the midst of having their cases adjudicated. Oklahoma State was the first to be punished by the NCAA in the wake of the investigation. Over the summer, the Cowboys were banned from the 2021 post-season and received numerous other penalties after the NCAA infractions committee found former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes to steer athletes to certain financial advisers. ___ AP College Basketball writer John Marshall contributed to this story. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 17 running back rankings

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 17, when Dalvin Cook will look to finish as the top overall RB in fantasy.

  • Fantasy Football Week 17 quarterback rankings

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their quarterback rankings for Week 17, when Lamar Jackson will be looking to finish the season on a grand note.

  • Southampton held 0-0 by West Ham in Premier League

    SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defence, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

    BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eibar on Tuesday in a Spanish league match that Lionel Messi missed due to injury.Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele scored in the 67th to cancel out Kike García's opener 10 minutes earlier.Ronald Koeman’s side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.Messi was forced to watch the game from the stands because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty kick early.Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho left the game in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.It was the first point Eibar has taken at Camp Nou after losing its previous six visits.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Burnley beats winless Sheffield United 1-0 at home

    BURNLEY, England — Burnley held on after a first-half goal from captain Ben Mee — his first at Turf Moor since 2015 — to beat winless Sheffield United 1-0 on Tuesday in the Premier League.The defender's header in the 32nd minute off a cross from Robbie Brady was just the ninth goal for Burnley this season. Only relegation-threatened United with eight has scored fewer.The win gives Burnley breathing room above the drop zone, with five points separating them from 18th-place Fulham.Rhian Brewster threatened to equalize in the first half but his shot from outside the box was saved by Nick Pope. Earlier, the 20-year-old forward had a header blocked as his search continues for his first goal since moving from Liverpool in October.United manager Chris Wilder made just one change from his lineup against Everton on Saturday, handing striker Lys Mousset a start. He was able to name just seven substitutes after two players had earlier returned positive coronavirus tests.Both teams were on quick turnarounds with the Premier League’s tight schedule. Burnley lost 1-0 at Leeds on Sunday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Leeds routs West Brom 5-0 in the Premier League

    WEST BROMWICH, England — Leeds routed West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on Tuesday for its biggest victory since returning to the Premier League.Romaine Sawyers’ own goal set the tone for the hosts before quick-fire first-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.Raphinha also netted in the second half as Leeds recorded its biggest victory in the top division since a 6-1 win over Charlton in 2003 — a year before being relegated.Marcelo Bielsa’s side kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season to climb to 11th place. In his third game in charge of next-from-last West Brom, Sam Allardyce experienced his heaviest home loss in the league in his managerial career.Leeds demolished a home side that was promoted to the Premier League with it last season.Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic this month, and Sunday’s impressive point at Liverpool suggested the new manager’s methods had already sunk in.But it was a woeful start after nine minutes against Leeds.Under pressure from Rodrigo, Sawyers tried a back pass to Sam Johnstone and failed to spot where the goalkeeper was. It meant Johnstone, who had moved to the left of his goal, could only watch on as the ball rolled in.No team has scored more own goals than the Baggies’ three in the Premier League this season and they had gifted Leeds a platform.It was one Bielsa’s sides took as they bossed possession with Albion never looking like they would mount a comeback.West Brom had not come from behind to win in the Premier League for almost four years — since February 2017 — and that sequence would get longer thanks to three Leeds goals in nine minutes.Alioski started the goal rush in the 31st when he fired the ball in off the post from the edge of the area.Five minutes later, Harrison swapped passes with Patrick Bamford, turned Darnell Furlong and found the top corner from close range.Leeds was rampant and continued to embarrass the hosts when Rodrigo’s shot from 18 yards (meters) hit Dara O’Shea and deflected in.Leeds remained on cruise control and added the gloss in the 72nd when Raphinha wrapped up a sweeping move on the right by cutting inside and finding the top corner from the edge of the box.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Mitchell Trubisky vs. Aaron Rodgers highlights matchups to prep for

    Our fantasy football analysts unveil their rankings to get you ready for every game in Week 17!

  • The very best of 2020 Fantasy Football Bad Beats

    Let's join Andy Behrens and look back at the very best (or worst) Fantasy Football Bad Beats of the 2020 season!

  • 2020 in soccer: Liverpool, Lionel Messi, Christine Sinclair among those who punctuated a year like no other

    We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign four Canadians, agree to extension with European lineman

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed four Canadians.The CFL club announced Tuesday it has come to terms with defensive back Mike Daly, defensive back Courtney Stephen, running back Jackson Bennett and linebacker Curtis Newton, as well as global defensive end Valentin Gnahoua.Daly, a product of Hamilton's McMaster University, has played in 87 career games for the Ticats, registering 93 defensive tackles, 49 special-teams tackles, eight interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and 12 pass knockdowns. Daly was a sixth-round pick (45th overall) by Hamilton in the 2013 CFL draft.Stephen has played in 113 career CFL games for the Ticats (2013-18) and Calgary (2019). A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Hamilton in 2012, Stephen has 219 defensive tackles, 54 special teams tackles, two quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in his career.Bennett has been with the Ticats for two seasons, suiting up at both defensive back and running back.Newton has played in 60 career CFL games with Toronto (2016-17) and Hamilton (2018-19)Gnahoua, a native of France, was selected first overall by Hamilton in the CFL's first European draft last year. He appeared in 11 games with the Tiger-Cats in 2019, posting four-special teams tackles and one forced fumble.  ROUGHRIDERS ADD THREEThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive linemen Keion Adams and Freddie Bishop III and also announced linebacker Matthew Thomas has opted back into his contract.Adams has spent time with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The Steelers picked the Western Michigan product in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft.Bishop III played 18 games for Toronto last year, recording 40 tackles and six sacks. He also has spent time with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.Thomas played 10 games for Pittsburgh in 2018, recording four tackles. STAMPS KEEP DEFENSIVE BACKThe Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey.The Boise State product played five games for Calgary in his rookie 2019 season, recording two defensive tackles and two special-teams stops. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU becomes latest bowl canceled due to COVID-19

    There have now been 16 bowl games canceled this season.