Fact Check: Real Images of Palestinian Children in Gaza Holding Their Cats in Destroyed Homes?

Photographs authentically showed Palestinian children in Gaza hugging their cats after discovering them alive in the ruins after Israel destroyed their homes during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

Rating: Fake

While the images in question were AI-generated, real photos do exist of Gaza’s children finding solace with cats during Israel's bombardment of the area.

The protracted, often bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which exploded into a hot war on Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel and Israel retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip, dates back to the early 20th century. It began when British authorities facilitated the mass immigration of Jews to Palestine to establish a Jewish homeland, which ultimately led to the forcible displacement of Palestinian Arabs by Zionist military forces to make way for the modern state of Israel. In the current Israel-Hamas war, more than 11,000 people, the vast majority of them Palestinians, had been killed as of Nov. 10, and the internet is rife with war-related misinformation, which Snopes is dedicated to countering with facts and context. You can help. Read our latest fact checks about the ongoing conflict. Submit questionable rumors you’ve encountered. Become a Snopes Member to support our work. We welcome your participation and feedback.

On Nov. 27, 2023, images of Palestinian children purportedly holding their cats while sitting in their destroyed houses in Gaza went viral. The images claimed to show how “overjoyed” the children were to find that pets they'd left behind had “survived” bombardment by the Israeli military.

On returning to their bombed homes, Palestinian children are overjoyed to find their pet cats —who they left behind, have survived | @palinfoen pic.twitter.com/oK3yiFllkX — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 27, 2023

The above images are fake and generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

We were unable to find an authentic source from a reputable photographer or news agency that posted those images. Furthermore, the children's hands in each image are clearly digitally created – one of them has too few fingers, and another is oddly proportioned.

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh found a TikTok video that had been posting those AI-generated images days before they went viral on X. He wrote, “The images first appeared in a TikTok video by an account that regularly shares AI-generated images from Gaza.”

All the images in this tweet, which claims to show children in Gaza finding their pet cats upon returning to their destroyed homes, are AI-generated.



The images first appeared in a TikTok video by an account that regularly shares AI-generated images from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/edvkHxWdGS — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 27, 2023

We found similar TikTok accounts had been posting the same set of pictures at least four days prior. The images were also on YouTube. Some of these TikTok accounts appeared to be made by Southeast Asian creators based on the language of their captions.

Even though the above images are fake, real photos do exist of Gazan children who either rescued cats from the ruins of homes or escaped with them, and who took comfort from the pets amidst the relentless bombardment of the region by Israeli forces. For example, in early November 2023, Reuters reported how three cats, Simsim, Brownie and Liza, were providing children in a refugee camp in southern Gaza with entertainment and joy.

We have published guidelines for how to identify AI-generated images.

