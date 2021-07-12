Fact check: Quote about truth misattributed to Carl Sagan

The claim: Carl Sagan said, 'If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth'

A widely-shared post on Facebook claims famed astronomer and science writer Carl Sagan made a statement about truth and destruction.

Sagan died in 1996 and spent most of his career studying extraterrestrial intelligence, authoring over 600 papers and several books about astronomy. He was known as “the scientist who made the universe clearer to the ordinary person.”

His writings include many notable quotes on the universe, life, humanity, and, according to one social media user, truth.

A July 8 post with more than 4,700 reactions and 1,800 shares attributes this quote to Sagan: "If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth."

The same quote has been attributed to Sagan over the years on Reddit, Pinterest, Goodreads and Minimalist Quotes. But there’s no evidence he ever said or wrote this statement.

No evidence quote is from Sagan

A search on the Library of Congress website of articles and essays authored by Sagan turns up no evidence of the quote about truth.

Steven Soter, an astrophysicist and co-writer of Sagan's 1980 astronomy documentary series, told USA TODAY he has never heard of Sagan saying or writing this statement, and "it does not sound like him."

According to Quote Investigator, the quote likely originated from award-winning author P.C. Hodgell’s 1994 novel “Seeker’s Mask.” In it, one character is quoted saying, “That which can be destroyed by the truth should be." Quote investigator is run by Gregory F. Sullivan, a former teacher and computer science researcher who uses the pen name Garson O'Toole and has also written a book on the history behind familiar quotes called "Hemingway Didn't Say That."

Quote Investigator could not locate any evidence that Sagan wrote the expression, noting that he died in 1996, and the phrase wasn’t attributed to him until 2012. Snopes also found no record of Sagan making this statement.

In his paper "Does truth matter?" Sagan wrote that the truth "may be puzzling or counterintuitive," and it "may contradict deeply held beliefs."

Our rating: False

The claim that Sagan said, "If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth," is FALSE, based on our research. There is no evidence of the quote and it likely stems from a phrase included in Hodgell's book.

