Fact check: Quote about Afghanistan, Democrats in Washington falsely attributed to Donald Trump

The claim: Donald Trump said, 'Do not be distracted by all this going on in Afghanistan'

As former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, online posts surfaced claiming Trump said the Taliban takeover is a distraction from Democrats in Washington.

The claim appeared in an Aug. 22 Facebook post with more than 6,000 shares by the fan page President Donald Trump.

"Do Not Be Distracted By All This Going On In Afghanistan," the purported Trump quote reads. "Always Keep One Eye On Washington D.C. A Magician Always Distracts His Audience. And We All Know That The Democrats Are Very Good Magicians."

Other social media pages such as Texas Truther and Trump Crusaders have shared similar versions of the claim that have racked up thousands of likes.

The posts claim Trump made the comment during a phone interview with a news organization, but there are no reports of him saying this.

USA TODAY reached out to pages that shared the post for comment.

No evidence of quote

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told USA TODAY via email that Trump never made this comment and pointed to an Aug. 24 statement from Trump.

"How dare Biden force our Military to run off the battlefield in Afghanistan and desert what now have become many thousands of American hostages," the statement reads. "We had Afghanistan and Kabul in perfect control with just 2,500 soldiers and he destroyed it when it was demanded that they flee!"

The quote circulating online does not appear in any of Trump's recent statements on the situation in Afghanistan. Additionally, he did not make the comment during his Aug. 21 rally in Cullman, Alabama, or during his Aug. 18 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

An online search for the statement shows other social media users previously shared a similar version of the text in a meme without attributing it to Trump.

Claims that the Taliban takeover was set up to distract people from the election audit in Arizona have been previously debunked.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Trump said, "Do not be distracted by all this going on in Afghanistan." Trump's spokeswoman said he never made this statement. The quote doesn't appear in transcripts or video clips from Trump's recent public appearances.

