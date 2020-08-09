Fact check: Quarantine 'camps' are real, but COVID-19 camp claim stretches truth

The claim: U.S. military has approved COVID-19 quarantine 'camps' that will access personal information and be monitored by militarized CDC police

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Defense's approval of military facilities for quarantine use was theorized to be much more than a public health effort.

"A coming digital 5G biometric tracking surveillance CHECKPOINT service that accesses your entire data from financial status, tax history, social credit score, social media ranking, watch history, sexual preference, political views, will be monitored by armed militarized CDC police will determine who is desirable for society and who goes to camp," an Instagram post by user liftingtheveilofficial claims.

The post, from early in the pandemic but viral well into late spring, also incorporates copied text from a February Daily Mail UK article that claims the Pentagon has approved "11 quarantine camps on military bases near major airports across the US in anticipation of an influx of American citizens returning from China in need of monitoring for the deadly coronavirus that is now being called COVID-19."

Liftingtheveiloffical stated in a comment to USA TODAY that his claim was "mostly my own personal sarcastic speculation, and (I'm) being a bit hyperbolic as well." However, he later asserted his speculations were indeed substantiated and made allusions to Bill Gates, various world organizations and secret societies.

The early origins of quarantining the sick

The concept of quarantine is first mentioned in the biblical book of Leviticus — estimated to have been written between the fifth and eighth century B.C. — where those afflicted with leprosy are asked to live separately away from the healthy. In chapter 5 of the book of Numbers, individuals with, suspected of having or exposed to leprosy are advised to be "put out of camp" in order to keep the general living area clean and disease-free.

Outside of religious texts, the Byzantine emperor Justinian in 549 A.D enacted laws to prevent entrance to travelers from plague-afflicted regions. During the ecumenical Council of Lyons in 583 A.D., bishops were urged to assist lepers (those suffering from leprosy) within their own cities but cautioned against allowing such individuals to wander about freely.

The large-scale practice of quarantine as a public health strategy emerged in the Middle Ages. This time — between the fifth and 15th century A.D. — was notorious for plagues caused by bacteria Yersinia pestis, occurring regularly almost every 40-50 years. Towns and villages throughout Europe would isolate sick individuals and forbid outsiders from infected regions or countries from stepping foot into their communities. Some historical documentation from the seventh century indicates armed guards were even used to forcibly stop travelers when the plague hit southeastern France.

More formative policy would take shape after 1348. It was around this time the deadliest pandemic in recorded in human history, the Black Death, overtook Europe, the Middle East and the rest of the world. Also caused by Yersinia pestis and believed to have originated from the Qinghai Plateau of Central Asia (now modern-day Tibet), this plague would strike every 10-20 years over the next four centuries. It is estimated 50%-60% of Europe's population died as a result.

The Black Death compelled European cities, especially those with oft-visited seaports like Venice, Italy, or Dubrovnik, Croatia, to institute a quarantine system involving a council of three who oversaw the responsibility and power of detaining individuals and entire ships. The duration of isolation typically observed by ships coming from infected, or suspected infected, seaports was 30 days; this became 40 days for land travelers and thus inspiration for the word quarantine from the Italian "quaranta giorni" meaning 40 days (this prescribed duration itself appears to be derived from the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates).