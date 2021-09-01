Fact check: President Joe Biden did not sleep through meeting with new Israeli prime minister

The claim: President Joe Biden fell asleep during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

On Aug. 27 President Joe Biden met with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office. In the days since, critics have shared a misleading clip of the meeting to falsely claim Biden slept during the event.

“Joe appears to fall asleep during a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,” claims a video shared to Instagram on Aug. 28, which was viewed more than 130,000 times in two days.

The video shows Biden sitting still and looking down as Bennett discusses Israel’s relationship with the U.S.

Another Instagram user posted a similar video on Aug. 29.

But the full video of the meeting shows Biden was in fact awake. The viral clip selectively captures the few seconds Biden dropped his head during the press conference and misrepresents Biden’s silence to support the claim that Biden is mentally unfit for office.

Since now-former President Donald Trump coined the taunt “Sleepy Joe” in 2019, USA TODAY has published several fact checks addressing false claims that Biden slept through major political events. None have proven to be true.

The claim Biden was sleeping was widely shared by national and international leaders .

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. tweeted the video on Aug. 28 with the caption “Wake up, Joe. You have a resignation letter to sign!”

Florida State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia posted the 22-second video on Facebook Aug. 28. “OMG!! ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden actually fell asleep during a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister,” he captioned the video.

Galit Distel, an Israeli politician and loyalist to former Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu, tweeted the video on Aug. 28.

Fact check: Bidens attended dignified transfer of 13 fallen service members

USA TODAY reached out to several posters for comment.

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV426

Full video shows Biden was awake

A 14-minute video of the meeting, available via C-SPAN, shows Biden looks up and responds to Bennett seconds after the clip ends.

Story continues

About 13 minutes into the C-SPAN video, Bennett says:

“You and I are going to write yet another chapter in the beautiful story of the friendship between our two nations, The United States of America and the Jewish and democratic state of Israel. Both of us who seek to do good and need to be strong. Both of us who are a lighthouse in a very, very stormy world. Thank you, Mr. President. I look forward to working with you now and many years forward. Thank you.”

Biden then responds:

“Well, thank you. And you give me credit, much of which should go to Barack Obama for making sure that we committed to the qualitative edge you would have relative to your friends in the region. So he is the one that deserves the credit. Thank you very much, folks.”

The press conference then ends, and members of the media are escorted out of the Oval Office.

Closer inspection of Biden’s hands shows he moves his thumbs as Bennett spoke, indicating he is not sleeping when his head was down.

Fact check: Quote about Afghanistan, Democrats in Washington falsely attributed to Donald Trump

Photographs of the meeting, available via AP Images, capture the moment in question. According to several image descriptions, Biden was listening to Bennett.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that Biden fell asleep during a meeting with Bennett FALSE, because it is not supported by our research. A widely-shared video is misleadingly clipped to make it appear as if Biden was sleeping as Bennett spoke. The full video shows Biden looked up and responded just seconds after the clip ends.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows Biden was awake for meeting with Israeli PM