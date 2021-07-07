Fact check: Post about predatory behavior at a Kentucky Walmart is false

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Florence, Ky., police have received reports of men drugging women by spraying air with sedatives

In recent months, an array of false posts on social media have claimed to identify how sex traffickers target victims.

One referenced marking cars with numeric codes. Another pointed to package delivery texts. Another alleged predatory behavior at a North Carolina shopping mall. USA TODAY debunked all as false.

Now, a Facebook post shared by over 2,000 users warns women to beware of airborne sedatives at a Walmart in Florence, Kentucky, claiming a woman's experience being sprayed matched that of at least three others at the same location.

"Two men sprayed something in the air as she walked by, which meant she walked through it," the creator of the post writes. "She started feeling dizzy and weird. She made it to her vehicle and noticed the two men were walking to her vehicle. She locked her doors and left."

According to the post, when the woman called to report the incident, police told her she was the fourth person to describe such an incident occurring at the local Walmart.

But the post is fiction. The City of Florence Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY that it received no such reports.

Fact check: Alabama utility did not issue warning about flesh-eating bacteria

USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment.

Local police received no such reports

The Facebook post claims a woman felt "dizzy and weird" after two men sprayed the air in which she was walking, but this never happened. Nor did anyone report such incidents to police, Capt. Gregory Rehkamp of the Florence Police Department, told USA TODAY.

"The Florence Police Department has received no reports or calls in reference to anyone being sprayed, walking through a spray, reports from anyone feeling 'dizzy or weird' after walking through a spray or anything resembling the Facebook post claims," Rehkamp wrote to USA TODAY in an email.

Rehkard said police reached out to the creator of the post as well as the friend she references, and officials found neither had reported or witnessed a similar incident occurring.

"[The creator of the post] stated that she overheard someone speaking to a friend of hers about not feeling well at Walmart but had no first-hand knowledge of any of this information," Rekhamp said. "What is contained in this Facebook post did not happen, and (her friend) never called the police."

This isn't the first time misinformation about predatory behavior at that Walmart has spread on social media, Rehkamp said. The retailer has been the backdrop for several other claims that his department has investigated and found to be baseless.

Fact check: No evidence of kidnappings, human trafficking incidents at North Carolina mall

"There have been numerous false social media posts on Facebook in the past in reference to suspicious activity at Walmart, such as roses containing drugs being placed on vehicles, which have all been verified to be completely false and never reported to police," he said.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that predatory men have tried to drug women using spray sedatives at a Kentucky Walmart FALSE, based on our research. The city police department confirmed it has never received reports of this or a similar incident occurring.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Capt. Gregory Rehkamp, July 6, Phone and email interviews with USA TODAY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No reports men sprayed air with drugs in Kentucky Walmart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA Finals: Chris Paul points Phoenix Suns to commanding Game 1 win over Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.

  • Projected No. 1 NHL pick Owen Power 'leaning towards' returning to Michigan

    It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.

  • For one night only, the Italy of old stymied Spain

    Your eyes and the metrics might say Spain deserved to win. As Italy has all but trademarked, deserve's got nothing to do with it.

  • Adam Silver on ESPN's Rachel Nichols fallout: 'Careers shouldn't be erased by a single comment'

    "It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."

  • 911 calls provide more details on Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic death

    A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

  • MacLean takes heat for not asking Bettman about Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations

    Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers win The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

    The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Patrick Mahomes sounds off again after Sha'Carri Richardson denied spot on Olympics relay team

    The Chiefs quarterback wasn't the only person miffed with the USATF decision to deny Richardson a spot in Tokyo.

  • Blue Jays trade Rowdy Tellez to Brewers for reliever Trevor Richards, prospect

    The Toronto Blue Jays have added another intriguing arm to their bullpen, but it cost them Rowdy Tellez.

  • Josh Anderson's roller-coaster season mirrors the Canadiens at large

    Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • Spain has hopes of a bright future after Euro 2020 campaign

    MADRID (AP) — Losing big matches inevitably leads to questions about the future. With Pedri González, Spain already seems to have the answer. Still only 18, Pedri was the man in the middle at the European Championship, starting every match for his team and controlling the transition between the defense and offense. That quality and leadership, even coming from a teenager playing in his first major tournament, helped Spain make it all the way to the semifinals. “What Pedri has done during this Eu

  • Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics

    The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will land in the deep end at the Tokyo Olympics, opening against Rio 2016 runner-up Britain before facing defending Olympic champion Fiji later in the day. The July 26 games will be the second and eighth of the day. Host Japan kicks off the men's competition against Fiji, which defeated Britain 43-7 to win gold at the 2016 Games in Rio. The Canadian men wrap up Group B play against Japan in the opening match July 27. The Japanese finished fourth in Rio, beate

  • The Daily Sweat: Who are the best and worst MLB teams to bet on?

    The All-Star break is coming next week, so it’s a good time to assess which teams have performed the best and the worst for bettors.

  • The Latest: Danes to bring handful of soccer fans from home

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The Danish soccer federation has invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the country’s national team face England in the European Championship semifinals. Soccer fans from other countries have been prevented from attending matches at Wembley Stadium this week because of coronavirus restrictions in Britain. The Danish federation says the lucky fans that were chosen to fly on the official delegation’s flight will be in a “bub

  • Rules governing Olympic runners send a disturbing message to female athletes, especially those who are Black

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. At a track meet in Poland last week, Christine Mboma won the women's 400 metres in 48.54 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. If you hadn't heard of her before that blazing fast run, that's normal. Mboma's an 18-year-old phenom from Namibia and a newcomer to the European circuit where established stars compete, and her clocking set a new world

  • Canadian men's field hockey team wants to be 'giant killers' in Tokyo

    With a scorching sun blasting down Tuesday afternoon on Tamanawis Field in Surrey, B.C., Canada's men's field hockey team continued its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, with a focus on trying to finally break through at the big event. This is the first time since the Games in 1984 and 1988 that the men's program is returning to consecutive Olympics having also competed in Rio, but for two of the veteran players just showing up at the event, that can't be the mark of success anymore. "Canada

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. "I’m looking away from the whole thing," he said. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. Even after winning it all in 2020, he vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here’s one that stood out: Parity. The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. The teams combined to use 19 players in the game; 18 were making their finals debuts. It was something new and different, for certa

  • Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1 on Tuesday night. The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield. New York had been a reeling for more than a week, a stretch that included being swept