Fact check: Post makes false claim about out-of-state driver's licenses in Hawaii

The claim: Starting in 2023, Hawaii will no longer recognize out-of-state driver's licenses

As Hawaii begins to ease travel restrictions, a viral post surfaced on Facebook claiming the state will no longer accept out-of-state driver's licenses starting in 2023.

"Starting 2023, Hawaii will no longer recognize out-of-state driver's licenses," reads a June 15 post with more than 2,000 shares. "A vast majority of accidents occurring on Hawaii's roads are caused by people that didn't learn to drive here."

The post criticizes drivers from other states, including California, Florida and New York, claiming they are responsible for many speeding tickets issued in Hawaii.

The post says those who wish to drive in Hawaii will be required to apply for a driving test at one of the purportedly new DMV offices at state airports before they are allowed to rent a vehicle.

But the post is wrong. Hawaii has no plans to stop accepting out-of-state licenses.

While the post comes from a Facebook page labeled "State Of Hawaii," the account defines itself as an "Entertainment Website" and is not affiliated with the state's government.

No evidence of out-of-state license ban in Hawaii

A spokesperson for Hawaii's Department of Transportation said Hawaii will continue to accept driver's licenses from other states.

“This is not true,” Shelly Kunishige, communications manager for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, told USA TODAY via email. "Reciprocal licensing privileges are codified under Hawaii Revised Statutes.”

A search of Hawaii's official state website, Hawaii Gov. David Ige's site and his verified Facebook and Twitter accounts shows no announcements about new rules regarding out-of-state driver's licenses.

Additionally, there is no new law on Hawaii's state Legislature site that says driver's licenses from other states will not be allowed starting in 2023.

There is no evidence that visitors are required to complete a driving test in Hawaii in order to rent a vehicle. Requirements to rent a car in the state include having a credit card, a valid driver's license from the U.S. or most foreign countries, and being 21 years of age, according to Hawaii Car Rentals.

Public data on traffic incidents in Honolulu does not include information on where drivers were licensed.

Our rating: False

The claim that Hawaii will stop recognizing out-of-state driver's licenses starting in 2023 is FALSE, based on our research. There is no evidence Hawaii plans to ban out-of-state driver's licenses. A DOT spokesperson said the claim is not true. The claim originates from a Facebook page that defines itself as an entertainment website, but there is no disclaimer on the post that indicates it is a joke.

