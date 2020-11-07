Fact Check: Post incorrectly IDs nickel mine, lacks context on electric cars

The claim: A photo shows a mine where lithium is extracted with diesel vehicles to supply materials for electric car batteries

An image circulating on Facebook allegedly depicts a lithium mine used to source raw materials for electric car batteries. Some Facebook users who have shared the image or commented on it have pointed to the mine as evidence that electric vehicles aren’t as environmentally friendly as they appear.

“Below is a picture of a lithium mine where they dig it out with diesel powered equipment and haul it with diesel trucks and process it with coal fired power plants so you can drive a electric car and hug trees,” reads the Oct. 23 post from Pam Pollard, who did not return request for comment.

The same photo and caption has since been reposted by several users on Facebook, to whom USA TODAY reached out for comment.

Photo actually depicts an Australian nickel mine

A Google reverse image search reveals the mine in the picture is actually the Spotted Quoll nickel mine, located in the Forrestania Nickel Project in western Australia.

The photo appears to originate from a 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation post.

This isn’t the first time social media users have taken aim at mines producing electric vehicle battery materials, misrepresenting photos in the process.

In 2016, Snopes debunked a misleading meme that claimed to show the environmental differences between a lithium mine and an oil sands extraction facility. However, Snopes pointed out the lithium mine photo actually featured a copper mine.

Worse than gas-powered cars?

Pollard’s post is correct that lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lead-acid batteries and ultracapacitors are the main types of rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles.

Yet AFP, which fact-checked the same meme as Snopes, points out that open mines (similar to the nickel mine shown in the post) aren’t the most common method of extracting lithium. AFP cited a 2018 Science of The Total Environment report, which stated two-thirds of global lithium production is extracted from brines through evaporation.

This method still carries environmental concerns, as does nickel mining.

However, environmental vehicle advocates argue the positive effects EVs have on the environment outweigh negative impacts from sourcing materials.

USA TODAY fact-checked a similar claim, about electric vehicles and emissions, last month.

When it comes to comparing the emissions footprint of an electric vehicle versus a gas-powered car, a lot of it varies by the size of the vehicle and where it’s driven, among other factors, said Virginia McConnell, a senior fellow at environmental and energy research firm Resources for the Future.

“But comparing gasoline and electric vehicles of roughly the same size, the electric vehicle has much lower life cycle emissions,” McConnell wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “How much lower depends on the source of the electricity powering the vehicles.”

For example, she said, California tends to have low-carbon electricity production via renewable sources, while other areas of the country still rely on coal.

McConnell said she believes, at this point, the positive effects electric vehicles have on the environment outweigh negative impacts from sourcing compounds used for battery production.

“I think some of the adverse effects of extraction can be managed over time,” she said. “There needs to be better information about environmental and human effects of extraction, and regulations and trading rules can be used to mitigate the worst outcomes.”

That might drive up the cost of electric vehicles, she said, adding, “I do think it is imperative to bring carbon emissions down over time, and EVs will help.”

And as with most consumer products, the rise in demand for electric vehicles will continue to drive innovation, especially as electric vehicles gradually become more affordable and more of them make their way onto the roads, according to McConnell.