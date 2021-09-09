Fact check: Post falsely claims Pfizer lab in Spain went up in flames

The claim: A Pfizer lab in Madrid was on fire

A video online claims that one of the companies whose vaccine is helping to curb the COVID-19 pandemic recently had a crisis of its own.

“PFIZER LAB IN MADRID ON FIRE,” reads a Sept. 2 Facebook post, shared more than 500 times in less than a week.

The post features a screenshot from a video that shows a building in flames, alongside a map showing a Pfizer lab near Madrid. The video, shared on Twitter, collected more than 150,00 views in three days.

While it may appear in the photo and video that the Pfizer lab is on fire, it’s actually a nearby composting plant that was engulfed in flames.

USA TODAY reached out to the post's creators for comment.

Composting lot on fire, not Pfizer lab

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that a fire broke out at a composting lot in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain, during the night of Sept. 1 after lightning struck a large pile of branches and vegetation debris. USA TODAY translated El País' article using the DeepL Translator and Google Translate.

The composting lot is located behind Pfizer’s lab in Spain. Both properties are visible on Google Maps.

The Civil Protection unit of Paracuellos de Jarama further confirmed the fire’s location on Twitter.

“The fire declared yesterday in a composting factory in San Sebastián de los Reyes is controlled by Firefighters,” according to the unit's tweet, per Google Translate.

Maite Hernández, communications director for Pfizer Spain, confirmed to USA TODAY that there was no fire at the San Sebastián de los Reyes Pfizer lab.

In a statement given to Lead Stories over Twitter, Pfizer Spain also confirmed the fire occurred at the nearby composting factory.

Our rating: False

We rate as FALSE the claim that a Pfizer lab in Madrid was on fire. While it may appear in the photo and video that the Pfizer lab is on fire, it’s actually a nearby composting plant that was engulfed in flames.

