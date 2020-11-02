Fact check: Post about Biden-Harris bus incident involving 'Trump Train' missing context

The claim: Several trucks flying Trump campaign flags ‘escorted’ Kamala Harris’ bus through Texas

Presidential candidates are making their final pitches to the American people hours away from Election Day. As members of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign traveled to their final campaign stop in Texas, a caravan of trucks toting Trump campaign flags surrounded their bus. A Facebook post on Oct. 30 suggests the action was benign.

“Escorting Kamala though New Braunfels on IH-35,” the post says of the scene, depicted in an attached video. The person who created the post did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

More:FBI says it's reviewing Biden bus swarmed by 'Trump train' caravan, contrary to Trump tweet

Video’s caption is missing context

According to Biden campaign staff aboard the bus, the vehicles surrounding them tried to slow it down on the highway or run it off the road. CNN reported that people in the vehicles, part of a “Trump Train,” yelled profanities and obscenities at the bus, slowing it to roughly 20 mph on Interstate 35.

The staffers notified 911 and law enforcement, who helped the bus reach its destination in Austin. The campaign canceled its final event there, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Neither Biden nor his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was on the bus.

The FBI in San Antonio said it is “aware of the incident and investigating."

Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted an edited video of the truckers surrounding the bus with the caption “I LOVE TEXAS!” A day later, he tweeted a screenshot of the FBI’s statement, urging the FBI to investigate “terrorists, anarchists and agitators of ANTIFA” instead of the “patriots,” who he said “did nothing wrong.” Monday morning, Trump claimed the FBI is not investigating.

“It was on an interstate highway in Texas, and a bunch of Trump trucks, pickup trucks ... tried to run it off the road, they stopped in front of it,” Biden said Sunday in Philadelphia. “And the president saw it, took the video that someone had taken and tweeted it back out and said, ‘I love Texas.’

“We’ve never had anything like this – at least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” he said.

No one was injured or arrested, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The FBI declined to elaborate on the investigation, but the Voter Protection Program noted that voter intimidation, including from vehicles, is a crime under federal and every state law. Examples include tailgating other vehicles, verbal threats of violence, blocking roads to the polls and following voters to, from or within polling places.

More: Trump defends Texas drivers who swarmed Biden bus on highway; FBI investigating

Our rating: Missing context

We rate the claim that a caravan of trucks toting Trump flags "escorted" Harris' bus to its final campaign stop in Austin, Texas, as MISSING CONTEXT, without which it could be misleading. The video showed 29 seconds of the interaction between the "Trump train" and Biden bus, not the entire incident. Neither Harris nor Biden were aboard the bus, and the Biden campaign said the truckers attempted to slow down the bus or run it off the road. The FBI is investigating the incident.

