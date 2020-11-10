Fact check: Political news website never called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden

The claim: Real Clear Politics pulled its call of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden

Democrat Joe Biden may have been declared the projected victor of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, after he secured the necessary 270 electoral votes, but that has not stopped lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign nor claims on social media from disputing Biden's status as president-elect.

"Just got word that they pulled Pennsylvania's electoral votes from Biden today after the Supreme Court hearing on voting fraud!" wrote Facebook user Christa Elisha in a Nov. 9 post.

"Biden is no longer President Elect! Our prayers are working!!! Keep it up saints!"

Elisha's post includes screenshots that attribute to political news site Real Clear Politics a rescission of calling Pennsylvania for Biden. Among the images is a Nov. 9 tweet from former New York mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, that claims the Trump campaign's lawsuits "will invalidate 300,000 or more crooked democrat (sic) votes votes (sic) in Philly." "Real Clear Politics just took PA away from Biden and made it a toss up," Giuliani also claimed.

Since published, Elisha's post has received considerable attention with over 1,900 reactions and roughly 700 shares. Similar posts claiming Real Clear Politics took "Pennsylvania out of the Biden column" are also widely circulating across Facebook.

USA TODAY has reached out to Elisha for further comment.

Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker

Real Clear Politics never called Pennsylvania for Biden

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics, denied that his website ever called Pennsylvania for Biden.

"This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed," he tweeted on Nov. 9.

In an interview with Reuters, Real Clear Politics' Washington Bureau Chief Carl M. Cannon also echoed Bevan. “We made no change on Pennsylvania whatsoever," he said.

Real Clear Politics has a dynamic page displaying a map of 2020 presidential election results. USA TODAY has noted Pennsylvania remains shaded in gray, or uncalled, since the page went live on Nov. 3 as can be seen here and here.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case about counting certain mail-in ballots. There have been no Supreme Court arguments on voter fraud relating to this year's presidential contest.

Fact check: That spike in the Wisconsin vote tally was expected and legitimate, not fraud

Our ruling: False

We rate this claim FALSE because it is not supported by our research. Real Clear Politics never called Pennsylvania or switched it from Biden as many social media posts claim. This has been refuted by both the political news site's co-founder and president Tom Bevan as well as its Washington bureau chief Carl M. Cannon.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Real Clear Politics never called Pennsylvania for Biden