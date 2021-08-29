Fact check: Photos show service members killed in 2017 plane crash, not Kabul attack

The claim: Images depict service members killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport

Tributes spread across social media after 13 U.S. service members were killed in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. But some of the tributes honored the wrong fallen troops.

An Aug. 27 post on Facebook shows photos of 16 men dressed in military apparel.

''13 doorbells rang today. 13 flags will be folded. 13 families will never be the same," the post with the collage of images says.''

USA TODAY found numerous copies of the image circulating on Facebook.

But the post doesn't show the victims of the recent ISIS-K attack. It shows service members who died in a 2017 plane crash in Mississippi.

USA TODAY reached out to Facebook users who shared the post for comment.

Service members died in 2017 plane crash

The collage of images circulating online memorializes 15 Marines and one sailor who were killed in a 2017 plane crash.

On July 10, 2017, a Marine Corps Reserve KC-130 cargo plane crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi. The troops were headed to California when the crash occurred.

Loren Thompson, a military analyst with the Lexington Institute and a defense industry consultant, told USA TODAY at the time that the aircraft was one of the safest and most versatile in military history.

A US Air Force aircraft takes off from the military airport in Kabul on Aug. 27, 2021, as the Pentagon said the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan still faces more possible attacks like the bombing that killed scores of people outside the Kabul airport.

The photo collage appears to stem from a New York Times article covering the plane crash. Starting from the upper left-hand corner, here are the names of the deceased service members depicted in the collage, according to the Marine Corps:

Maj. Caine M. Goyette

Capt. Sean E. Elliott

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson

Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden

Sgt. Owen J. Lennon

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne

Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff

Staff Sgt. William Kundrat

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox

Sgt. Talon R. Leach

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson

Sgt. Joseph J. Murray

Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman

Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Lohrey

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that images depict service members killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. While all the men depicted in the collage did serve in the military, most as Marines, they died in a 2017 plane crash in Mississippi.

