Fact check: Photo of woman holding rifle on bus not taken recently in Ukraine

The claim: An image of a woman holding a rifle shows 'life in Ukraine, now'

An image of a woman holding a rifle while riding a bus has gone viral on social media alongside captions claiming it was taken amid recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Life in Ukraine, now," reads the caption of a photo shared to Facebook on Feb. 12.

The same photo recently went viral on Twitter, where one user wrote, "IMAGE recently taken of a girl on a bus in Ukraine with well manicured nails, chatting on her mobile while clutching an AK47 awaiting Russian troops."

Within the past week, similar versions of the claim in different languages have generated thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

But the photo wasn't taken recently in Ukraine, as other independent fact-checking organizations have reported. The image has circulated online as a meme for years.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the post for comment.

Photo not taken recently

Russian social media influencer Ekaterina Gladkikh told the Associated Press that the photo shows her holding a fake gun after a photo shoot in March 2020.

On March 27, 2020, the image was shared to VK, a Russian social networking site. In the comments, Gladkikh wrote that it was her in the photo, according to a Google translation. She reposted it to her page, and other photos she shared to Instagram in early 2020 appear to show her wearing the same brown hat seen in the bus photo.

An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Since then, the photo has appeared on Reddit, Tumblr and other websites. In May 2020, it was shared as a meme on Imgur with the caption, "When you have a job in the morning and defend your country after work."

USA TODAY reached out to Gladkikh for additional comment.

While the photo was captured nearly two years ago, women in Ukraine have volunteered for military-style weapons training in recent weeks to defend themselves in case Russia invades, according to news reports.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image of a woman holding a rifle shows "life in Ukraine, now." The photo was first shared online in March 2020, and a Russian social media influencer said it shows her posing with a fake weapon after a photo shoot.

