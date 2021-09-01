Fact check: Pelicans don't cool down by pushing out their spines, experts say

The claim: Pelicans stick out their spines through their throats to cool down

Beating the summer heat is not a big deal for humans. We can keep our bodies cool with a physical air conditioner or switch on an internal one – human sweat.

But for some of our furry and feathered friends, cooling down by expressing water through the skin and allowing it to evaporate isn't at all possible. For birds like pelicans, cooling down involves a rather disturbing contortion, a meme claims.

"Today I learned that when pelicans are hot, they can take their spine out of their mouths to cool down," reads a meme shared in an Aug. 29 Facebook post.

Below the meme's text is a grid with three pictures of birds with a bulge in their large beaks, then a fourth image that seems to anatomically explain how the process works.

The post and similar ones shared to Facebook and Instagram have gained over 70,000 likes, shares and comments in recent months, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

Birds do sweat in their own way, but it doesn't involve any sort of spinal rearrangement, experts say.

Yawning birds and gular fluttering

The birds depicted in the meme are not all pelicans – one is a shoebill, more similar to storks than pelicans – and they're not cooling down either, said Sharon Stiteler, a National Park ranger and bird expert.

"In those photos, those birds are actually yawning," she told USA TODAY.

Stiteler said all birds yawn. How big, or often, they yawn can depend on how vulnerable a bird is to predators. Pelicans, being large and without many predators, can afford to be more leisurely in their yawning, compared to a smaller bird with many predators.

The bulge seen during these big, leisurely yawns, is called glottis exposure. It involves the birds inverting the pouches beneath their long beaks over their necks and chest, said paleontologist Darren Naish.

"It's a well-known bit of behavior and there's no indication that it's anything to do with overheating," he told USA TODAY via Twitter. "Glottis exposure is to do with getting the gular pouch skin back into normal place, and apparently also with hygiene and self-cleaning."

The way pelicans cool off, Naish and Stiteler said, is by holding the beak open while fluttering the gular pouch with each breath, somewhat similar to how dogs pant – but more efficiently and without loss of body fluids.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim pelicans stick out their spines through their throats to cool down. The birds depicted in the meme are yawning, not sticking out their spines. Pelicans cool off through a process called gular fluttering, where they keep their beaks open while fluttering the pouch beneath with each breath.

