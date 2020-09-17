Fact check: Party ID is noted on Florida mail-in envelopes only for primary voting

Claim: Mail-in ballot envelopes in a Florida county shows party I.D. and could invite vote tampering

A video circulated widely on Facebook warns Florida Republicans not to vote by mail because, the narrator claims, a code on the outside of the mail-in envelope indicates the voter's affiliation and could be used by Democratic supporters in the post office to throw away GOP ballots.

Tina Brown, of Palm Beach County, recorded the video, which shows two mail-in ballots — one sent to her, a Republican, and one sent to her brother, a Democrat. A similar claim is made on other Facebook posts.

In the video, Brown says she and her brother use the same address. But, she says, a code on the outside of her mail-in envelope has a R, for Republican, by a number corresponding to her address, while her brother's envelope has a D, for Democrat, by his name.

"They put 'R' right here," she said. "And 'D' right here so a postal person could see this if they're a Democrat and say 'oh, that's an R. Let's toss it. Let's just chuck it.'"

Workers at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department work on tabulating the mail in ballots on primary election day on August 18, 2020 in Doral, Florida.

It is "very important that we take these and bring them to the voting place and vote by person," she says. "Do not vote by mail. I'm telling you guys, you've got to listen to this. You've got to be wary."

"Please be cautious, do not send your vote, if you are a Republican, by mail," she adds.

What ballot envelope codes mean

The envelope coding she displays is accurate, but misleading, as it only applies to primary voting — where a distinction between the parties is important — not the general election.

In Florida's primary system, Republicans pick a nominee among competing GOP candidates and Democrats do the same for their party's lineup. In the general election, all voters have the same choices regardless of party affiliation.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections responds to the issue on its website.

"Concerns have been raised by certain voters that having the party on the envelope leads to a possibility of postal employees tampering with or not delivering mail of voters of a particular party," the website says.

It notes that in Florida's "closed primary," in which voters can vote only for candidates of their party in what are essentially separate elections, ballots are mailed according to the individual's party affiliation.

That is not the case for the general election.

"For the General Election in November, voters can vote for candidates of any party, so there is only one ballot style in each precinct," the office says. "Accordingly, there will be no indication on the ballot envelope as to the party of the voter."