Fact check: Origin stories for popular phrases are nothing more than urban legends

The last several months have left many wondering: Where did 2020 come from? While we can't answer that, a Sept. 9 Facebook post is attempting to find meaning in the unknown, by explaining the origins of several everyday phrases, words and symbols.

USA TODAY took a look at each claim on the list and found most of these are nothing more than unproven urban legends.

The Facebook user that posted the list has yet to return USA TODAY's request for comment.

1. "In the 1400s a law was set forth in England that a man was allowed to beat his wife with a stick no thicker than his thumb. Hence we have 'the rule of thumb.' "

In April 1998, the Baltimore Sun investigated the etymology of "rule of thumb" and found no clear evidence that the domestic abuse story was true. The Sun suggested the phrase could have come from brewers' practice of using their thumb to test the temperature of beer.

“Despite the phrase being in common use since the 17th century and appearing many thousands of times in print, there are no printed records that associate it with domestic violence until the 1970s, when the notion was castigated by feminists,” explained website the Phrase Finder.

Both the Sun and the Phrase Finder acknowledged a story in which a judge supposedly told a man he could beat his wife with a stick so long as it was thinner than his thumb. Allegedly, Judge Sir Francis Buller’s 1782 decision inspired cartoonist James Gillray to publish a satirical illustration the following year, which dubbed him "Judge Thumb."

However, there is no evidence Buller ever made this decision. “(N)o substantial evidence has been found that he ever expressed so ungallant an opinion,” Edward Foss wrote in "The Judges of England" after investigating the claim in 1870.

“(F)igures of speech can work much the same way that urban legends do: They may appear mysteriously, spread spontaneously and contain elements of humor or horror. And, like urban legends, a figure of speech may contain a grain of emotional, if not actual, truth,” wrote the Sun.

Both sources concluded the term is more likely to derive from a thumb’s use for general measurements (distance, alignment, temperature, etc.) than the domestic violence legend.

2. "Many years ago in Scotland, a new game was invented. It was ruled 'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden' ... and thus the word GOLF entered into the English language."

The first documented use of the word "golf" was on March 6, 1457, in Edinburgh by King James II. Several sources confirm golf cannot be an acronym because the word was used in different variations before there was a standardized spelling.

In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump walks off the 4th green while playing at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File) More

According to the USGA, "golf" is not an acronym but a Scottish adaptation from the Dutch word "kolf" or "kolve," which meant "club" and was a Dutch game played with a ball and a stick. USGA notes that the Scots adapted the term to "goff" or "gouff" in the 14th and 15th centuries until it ultimately became "golf" in the 16th century.

Scottish Golf History suggests the term may have, “derived from Scots words 'golf,' 'golfand' and 'golfing,' which mean 'to strike' as in 'to cuff' or 'to drive forward with violence.'"

3. "Each king in a deck of playing cards represents a great king from history: Spades - King David, Hearts - Charlemagne, Clubs - Alexander the Great, Diamonds - Julius Caesar"