Fact check: Not likely that COVID-19 vaccine was cause of Hank Aaron's death

Miriam Fauzia, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The claim: Hank Aaron died weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Hall of Famer Henry "Hank" Aaron died at his home in Atlanta on Jan. 22. The legacy of the former Braves baseball player, whose start with the Negro Leagues led to him eclipsing Babe Ruth's home run record, is celebrated online and on social media but also entangled with discussion of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An article published Jan. 22 by The Defender, an outlet of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, intimates a connection between Aaron's death and the vaccine he received Jan. 5, alongside other civil and human rights leaders at the Morehouse Healthcare Clinic, part of the Morehouse School of Medicine.

"Home Run King Hank Aaron Dies of 'Undisclosed Cause' 18 Days After Receiving Moderna Vaccine," the article's headline reads. The story recounts comments Aaron made after his vaccination experience and the existence of some vaccine hesitancy.

Some have pointed to deaths among the elderly in Norway and Germany to cast suspicion on the vaccine's safety.

"Aaron’s tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of COVID vaccines," Kennedy told The Defender.

Responding to USA TODAY, Kennedy said he "knew and admired Hank Aaron" and felt it was "fair and correct to report the subsequent tragedy in that context."

Users on social media suggested the COVID-19 vaccine may have played a role in Aaron's death.

"All I'm asking is how can you NOT CONSIDER THE VACCINE as a contributor to his death? He didn't live 20 days after taking it," wrote ShabazzTheOG in an Instagram post shared Jan. 23 and repeated in an accompanying video.

"So why all of a sudden did he pass with THIS shot when he's been taking them his entire life? it wasn't his age so don't even try it. It is this EXPERIMENTAL vaccination!" echoed Instagram user _rizzaislam in a post Jan. 23.

USA TODAY was unable to reach the users who posted the claims for further comment.

Fact check: The vaccine for COVID-19 has been nearly 20 years in the making

Aaron's death 'not related' to vaccine

Morehouse released a statement to CBS Alabama affiliate CBS 42 on Jan. 25, saying the former athlete's death was unrelated to the COVID-19vaccine.

"Mr. Aaron was a public health advocate and worked with us to help bridge the health equity gap in Atlanta and around the world. His passing was not related to the vaccine, nor did he experience any side effects from the immunization. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed with NBC Atlanta affiliate 11 Alive that there was no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine caused Aaron's death. USA TODAY was unable to reach Fulton County officials for comment.

11 Alive spoke to former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, who received the vaccine with Aaron; veteran broadcasting executive Xernona Clayton and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Louis Sullivan. Young recounted that a conversation with Aaron's driver did not reveal any alarming indicators.

"I talked to the fella who was his driver, and I said, 'Was Hank feeling any discomfort or any problem over the last few days?' and he said, 'No, he wanted to keep his schedule,'" he said.

Aaron suffered from arthritis, had a partial hip replacement after a fall in 2014 and used a wheelchair during his vaccination. Young, Clayton and Sullivan – ages 88, 90 and 87, respectively – said they did not experience any severe vaccine reactions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist and dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, tweeted Jan. 22, "There is zero evidence a #COVID19 vaccination contributed to the death of Henry Aaron."

The next day, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted, "He passed in his sleep, the same way my dad died nearly 30 yrs ago. I share that because the vaccine won't stop ALL death, but it will go a long way in preventing deaths from coronavirus, which is disproportionately impacting minority communities."

Fact check: Health and Human Services' Brett Giroir confirms vaccine distribution is tracked to ensure dosing

Post-vaccination deaths in the elderly – a cause for concern?

As The Defender notes, Aaron's passing follows reports of deaths of older people in Europe. The 33 fatalities in Norway among nursing home residents, ages 75 and over, was investigated by the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, the latter of which ruled the deaths "in line with the expected, all-cause mortality rates and causes of death in the sub-population of frail, elderly individuals."

In Germany, the "seven cases of elderly people dying shortly after vaccination" were evaluated by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which concluded most probably died from preexisting illnesses, including carcinomas, kidney deficiencies and Alzheimer's disease, and not vaccination, Bloomberg reported.

Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the phenomenon of elderly deaths after vaccination is not unexpected.

"If you look at heart attacks in the United States and you look at the incidence per 10 million people getting vaccinated ... which is roughly the number we have vaccinated in the U.S., in that age group from 55 to 64, you would expect to see 793 individuals die from a heart attack in that week following vaccination, just by chance alone, if vaccination never occurred," he said in an episode of his podcast Osterholm Update: COVID-19. "So imagine, just on a daily basis, it wouldn’t be surprising to find adverse health outcomes occur associated with the vaccine by time, but not associated by actual cause-and-effect."

Aaron waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at Morehouse on Jan. 5, 2021.
Aaron waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at Morehouse on Jan. 5, 2021.

Osterholm cautioned more reports of seemingly causal events as vaccination efforts proceed will continue to surface, but public health experts will keep a close eye on the deployment of the vaccine.

"To date, we’ve seen nothing that supports that these vaccines, other than the reaction you have at the time of the vaccination or ... after the first 24 to 36 hours, which during that time you can feel a little rough, particularly after your second dose of vaccine, but beyond that, we’ve not seen anything yet that supports these vaccines have any adverse health outcomes," he said.

Fact check: COVID-19 outbreak at NY nursing home started before vaccinations

Our rating: Missing context

We rate this claim MISSING CONTEXT because without additional context it might be misleading. Former Braves baseball player and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Jan. 22, almost three weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. His death has been declared due to natural causes and unrelated to his inoculation. Reports of elderly deaths after vaccination in Norway and Germany do not implicate the vaccines, as they are most likely due to frailty with old age, terminal illness or other underlying conditions. Aside from reactions such as allergies the day of or within a few days of vaccination, there is no evidence to suggest that adverse vaccine health outcomes, such as death among the elderly, are occurring at an unusual frequency compared with what would normally happen in the absence of vaccination.

Our fact check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Hank Aaron's death not likely result of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest Stories

  • Penguins GM Jim Rutherford abruptly resigns for personal reasons

    The Penguins announced on Wednesday that two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager Jim Rutherford is suddenly stepping down.

  • Jake Muzzin strikes nerve with Matthew Tkachuk, earns retribution for Maple Leafs

    It was a perfect veteran move, and it was all the retribution the Leafs needed against Matthew Tkachuk.

  • George Springer says he sees a lot of potential in Blue Jays

    George Springer says he's excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.

  • Eli Manning says Tom Brady still can’t get over losing Super Bowl to Giants in 2008

    Eli Manning says that when they're together, Tom Brady still brings up the 17-14 Super Bowl loss from 2008.

  • Senior Bowl by the numbers: Who is the tallest NFL draft prospect? Shortest? Biggest hands?

    Who are the tallest and shortest prospects at the game? Longest and shortest arms? Biggest and smallest hands? We've got all the crucial numbers.

  • Barry Sanders on inevitable Matthew Stafford split from Lions: 'Always had a chance with Matt'

    Barry Sanders knows what it's like to leave the Lions with gas in the tank.

  • Did Edmonton police pause bail submissions during Oilers games?

    In response to a proposed lawsuit, the Alberta government says Edmonton police paused the processing of bail documents during some Oilers games in 2018.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers heading into Week 3: Time to trade Tyler Toffoli?

    Let's take a look at the state of the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 3.

  • After Super League leak, Juve leader backs reworking of CL

    Juventus President Andrea Agnelli is backing a proposal to shake up the Champions League that would create more games while maintaining an open qualifying system, rather than having a breakaway Super League largely closed off to the biggest clubs. As chairman of the European Club Association, Agnelli had previously advocated a reformatting of the Champions League that would give guaranteed places for 24 teams. But that divisive vision was widely rejected and now he is embracing a variation of the so-called “Swiss system." It’s one of several options for a revamped Champions League being discussed. Last week, documents were leaked to the media showing that some top European clubs are pushing for a Super League that would be largely closed to the same teams each year. Agnelli's backing is for a format that would place all 32 teams into a single league table rather than the current eight groups. Each team would then play eight to 14 games, with opponents determined based on ranking positions. The format would also allow for the competition to be expanded to 36 teams. “The so-called Swiss system is a very interesting system and the credit for this idea has to be given to one of our members of the ECA, Ajax, for pointing this out a couple of years ago as a potential system,” Agnelli said during a News Tank Football virtual event on Wednesday. “What I can tell you with certainty is from the ECA’s perspective given what has happened in 2019 I will want any and all reforms to go through the general assembly of the ECA with all clubs voting for whatever our collective future will be.” The desire for a collective agreement is in contrast to some of Europe's biggest clubs leading the way in pushing for a Super League. That plan would be for a 20-team annual competition that would include 15 top clubs as permanent members. The five other teams would vary each season, although the qualification method has not been determined. That competition would begin with two groups of 10 teams, with the top four from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. That would guarantee every team between 18 and 23 annual Super League matches, compared to a minimum of six games in the Champions League group stage. The current Champions League requires all 32 teams to qualify based on their domestic league positions, although the defending champion and Europa League winner are guaranteed access. Agnelli didn't specify how qualification for a Swiss-system league may differ, but made it clear he wants it to be based on recent results rather than history. “Competitions at European level should be open to all so that we as managers of the industry we must keep the dream alive,” Agenlli said. “Everything must be based on sporting matters, on sporting merit, but we should remember where the fans of the future are going so it is our view that more European matches are welcome." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Now that Darius Garland is back, make a deal for him

    Mike Barner of RotoWire offers up some trade suggestions for Fantasy Basketball, Week 6.

  • Will top teams skip conference tournaments to stay healthy for NCAA tournament? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the coming 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, and how some of the top teams may decide to skip their conference tournaments to make sure their team is healthy for the NCAA Tournament.

  • Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fined US$25,000 for hit to groin

    Jamal Murray's punch to the groin of Tim Hardaway Jr. has cost him. The Denver Nuggets guard and Kitchener, Ont., native was fined US$25,000 for the incident that led to his ejection in Monday's 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Murray fell while jostling with Hardaway Jr. away from the ball, and hit the Mavericks guard in the groin while he was getting up. Murray received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter at American Airlines Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Jamal Murray fined $25K for striking Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin

    Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was not suspended for the incident.

  • Podcast: When a hockey player becomes a hockey writer

    Dave Poulin discusses his NHL career and transition to hockey writing on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.

  • Betting Info - Virginia - Yahoo Sports

    Sports betting has finally been legalized in Virginia. Here’s what you need to know about the state’s gambling laws and where to place your bets.

  • Game or no game, NBA All-Star voting starts Thursday

    NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season. The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized. But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at noon Eastern on Thursday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 16. “Naming NBA All-Stars is an annual tradition that honours an exclusive group of players for extraordinary performances during the season,” Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations, said in a statement released to AP. “We look forward to recognizing the best of the best this season.” The process will be the same as in recent years: All-Star starters will be selected in a formula that is 50% based on fan voting, 25% based on the votes of a media panel, and 25% based on votes from NBA players. Fans can vote in a variety of methods, including the NBA app, NBA.com and on Twitter. There will be three frontcourt and two guards selected from each conference as starters. The All-Star starters will be announced on Feb. 18. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed on Feb. 23. Many decisions about the game itself, if it happens, still need to be finalized. Atlanta has been mentioned as a location. It’s also unknown if the game would have the same format as a year ago, when the NBA changed the rules to make the game much more competitive. Last year in Chicago, Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game, the format overhauled to put in elements for charity and ensure that someone was going to hit a shot to end the game. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the captains as leading votegetters. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Guest op-ed: Big-time college sports aren't amateur — COVID-19 has proved it

    If colleges are going to treat their athletes as commodities, then it’s time for the law to catch up.

  • Saints haven't heard from Drew Brees about retirement, GM says 'We'll wait for him'

    Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that no matter what Drew Brees decides to do, he doesn't envision the team heading for a rebuild.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football: These RB sleepers have awakened — but can you trust them next season?

    Liz Loza wraps up her 2020 sleeper recap series with the running backs, giving her take on whether they're viable in 2021.

  • Weirdest Super Bowl betting phenomenon: The popularity of the coin toss bet

    If you like betting on the flip of a coin, the Super Bowl is for you.