Fact check: There is no official report of vandalism at the San Francisco Gandhi statue

The claim: A Gandhi statue was vandalized to add 'red laser eyes'

Mahatma Gandhi, born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, became the leading figure in India's struggle against Great Britain's rule. He was a lawyer, politician, social activist and writer.

Gandhi, known as "the great-souled one," is remembered for his doctrine of nonviolent protest. He was also known for living an ascetic lifestyle, often dressing in a loincloth and shawl only.

But one image circulating online shows Ghandi in a very different light - as an almost threatening figure with glowing red eyes.

"Darth Gandhi," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

The statue was installed in San Francisco in 1988 near the Ferry Building and has been previously vandalized, SFGATE reported. The glasses have gone missing before, and its walking staff broken off.

But photos online this time claim something was added.

With more than 4,400 likes, an Aug. 24 post features the purported addition.

The text above two side-by-side images reads, "Someone put red laser eyes on the Gandhi statue in San Francisco." The caption: "Laser Gandhi."

Some users made humorous remarks, while others condemned the act.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who made the post for comment.

Officials say there is no record of the incident

A series of photos show an unidentified man climbing onto the statue and adding the lights to the eyes, but Rachelle Axel, the acting director of communications for the San Francisco Arts Commission, said there is no record of the incident.

"The photos from the Reddit/Twitter posting are in fact the only evidence we have ever seen of the incident," Axel told USA TODAY in an email. "It was never reported to the (city) officially, so there is no record of it."

According to Indian Express, the original images were posted on Reddit by a user named VickyOneTime and went viral in 2019.

"What I can only imagine was Winston Churchill’s nightmare..." reads the title of the 2019 post.

Since then, the images have spread on other social media platforms such as Twitter and Pinterest.

Axel said that the commission's partners at the Ferry Building didn't witness the incident and never reported the glowing eyes or the person responsible.

"When the Arts Commission’s collections team examined the statue in 2019 there was no evidence that anything had happened, and there was no damage," said Axel.

Axel said the arts commission became aware of the incident through the photos in early August 2019 but isn't certain when it occurred.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that a Gandhi statue was vandalized to add "red laser eyes" is MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research, because without additional information it could be misleading. The photos that feature the incident are from 2019, but an official said there is no other evidence of the incident.

