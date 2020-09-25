Fact check: No guarantee Obama would've replaced Ginsburg with a progressive justice

The claim: A progressive Supreme Court justice could have been confirmed by the Senate if Ruth Bader Ginsburg had retired under President Barack Obama

The potential nomination of President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court justice in his first term could've been avoided, a viral meme suggests.

A progressive Supreme Court justice could have been confirmed by the Senate if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had retired under President Barack Obama, the social media post claims.

Ginsburg died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving open a seat on the country's highest court and setting off a fierce political battle over her replacement. The vacancy has led to a national debate over whether it should be filled prior to Election Day on Nov. 3 or during a lame-duck session of Congress afterward.

Democrats and some Republicans have said they are opposed to filling the seat within weeks of Election Day, but both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and President Donald Trump said they intend to move forward with the confirmation process — with a nomination coming as soon as Sept. 26.

A meme, technically a screenshot of a tweet, posted on Facebook Sept. 18, the day Ginsburg died, suggests that if Ginsburg had retired when she was 80 years old in 2013, Obama could have pushed through the confirmation of a liberal justice, because Democrats controlled the Senate at the time.

"Just a reminder that Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have casually retired at 80 yrs old under Obama and been replaced by an ultra progressive in their 40s...but they chose not to," the tweet said. "It's not Republicans' or Trump's fault that they get the opportunity to push through a new justice."

The user who posted the meme on Facebook did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment and clarification. The user who posted the initial comment on Twitter stood by the meme and criticized USA TODAY for reporting on the issue.

"The tweet is RGB could have retired at 80 under Obama," Tim Young posted on Twitter in response. "Why would USA Today waste money fact checking it? It's true, as proven by mathematics."

Ginsburg could have retired at any time

It's true that Ginsburg, like any justice on the court, could have chosen to retire at any point.

Ginsburg was nominated to the high court by President Bill Clinton and assumed the role on Aug. 10, 1993, when she was 60 years old. Two decades later, early in Obama's second term, calls for Ginsburg's retirement began, according to The New York Times.

Proponents of her retirement argued that a strategic decision for the Democrats, who held the Senate majority until 2014, would include the chance to confirm another liberal justice on the court.

"It's certainly true she could have retired at that time. She could have retired at any point," said Suzanna Sherry, the Vanderbilt University Herman O. Loewenstein Professor of Law. "As far as dying in office or retiring, I don't think there's a trend either way. Justices certainly have died in office, justices used to die very early, but a lot of them just left."