Fact check: No evidence Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has a Twitter template for mass shootings

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: Image shows Texas Sen. Ted Cruz uses a Twitter template for mass shootings

In the wake of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, some online are highlighting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's purported response to mass shootings

An Instagram post shared May 27 includes an image that purports to show nine tweets from Cruz's personal account after recent mass shootings. The message of each tweet is identical, with only the location of the shooting in the text changing.

"These mass shootings happen so much that Ted Cruz really got a template ready to tweet whenever they occur," reads the caption of the post.

One such tweet reads:

"Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Newtown. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly."

This same message is purportedly recycled for shootings that occurred in Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Beach, El Paso, Rochester and Indianapolis.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The post generated over 600 likes in less than three days. Similar posts have spread widely on Facebook and Twitter.

But the purported tweets in the post are digitally manipulated to look like the Republican senator shared identical messages during each shooting. There is no evidence these tweets exist on any of Cruz’s Twitter accounts.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Tweets in the post are fabricated

The tweets in the social media posts are digitally altered versions of a tweet Cruz shared on May 24 in response to the Uvalde shooting. The location of the shooting in the tweet and the date and time were changed on the others to make it appear as though Cruz has a programmed response to mass shootings.

The tweets shown in the social media posts do not exist on Cruz's personal or official accounts, in any archives or on a ProPublica database that tracks his deleted tweets.

USA TODAY and other independent fact-checking organizations also found no evidence Cruz has used identical wording from his May 24 tweet in past responses to any mass shootings.

For example, in response to the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead, Cruz wrote in a May 16 tweet that the killer "must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law" and that he is "thankful there are heroes like security guard Aaron Salter, Jr., retired police officer, who fought back, and lost his life defending those around him."

Fact check: Comparison of school shootings in the US, other countries uses old data

And after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, Cruz said in a tweet that he and his wife were "praying for the victims and their families, the entire Jewish community in Pittsburg, and our brave members of law enforcement."

Cruz has not tweeted from his personal or official account responding to mass shootings in Indianapolis, Rochester, Virginia Beach and Parkland, according to the Associated Press.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED that purports to show Cruz using a Twitter template for mass shootings. The tweets in the image are manipulated versions of a May 24 tweet Cruz shared in response to the Uvalde shooting. The manipulated tweets are not found on any of Cruz's Twitter accounts.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No, Ted Cruz did not reuse Twitter text for mass shootings

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Slider, you stink': Why Tom Cruise's pungent 'Top Gun' smackdown still ranks as Maverick's best

    Tom Cruise's Maverick stunned Slider (Rick Rossovich) with the zinger, "Slider, you stink," in 1986's "Top Gun" - a scene that almost didn't happen.

  • Biden Pledges Gun Meeting With Congress, Eying Executive Actions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to meet with lawmakers about gun-control legislation, while aides said the administration is currently researching additional executive actions he might take in the aftermath of last week’s deadly massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green Po

  • Lawmakers note 'profile' of mass shooters -- mostly young men -- as they weigh gun compromise

    Bipartisan talks about passing a new federal gun law continued through Memorial Day weekend despite members of Congress being out of session in a weeklong recess that also set a deadline for a possible breakthrough, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said on Monday. In a tweet, the lead Democrat on the negotiations wrote that he and others in his party have discussed with some Republican Senate colleagues throughout the holiday weekend details of possible bill intended to address gun violence. The Senate left Washington on Thursday, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., indicating a short turnaround for the compromise legislation -- members would vote upon a June 6 return to the chamber.

  • Iceland boss says hard-up shoppers putting food back at tills

    Iceland boss Richard Walker says hard-up customers are telling his checkout staff to stop when they reach £40 of spending - and then leaving the rest in the trolley. The managing director says the company "is doing everything we can to be there for our customers" in the hope that they will "stick with them" in the bad and good times.

  • Fierce fighting as Russians advance in Donbas

    STORY: Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.Luhansk Region’s Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday (May 30) that Russian forces are advancing in the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes.This Ukrainian soldier on patrol near the town of Bakhmut, southwest of Sievierodonetsk, spoke of a nagging fear that his government could be drawn into negotiating an end to the conflict.Sievierodonetsk - a key part of Moscow’s offensive in Donbas - is enduring fierce fighting and incessant shelling.But Ukrainian forces' refusal to withdraw has slowed the Russian offensive. This was the soldier, a former English teacher who gave his name as Dymytro: "You know now what I'm most afraid of, now that the fighting is so intense, so tough? That we would be told "That's it, stop it, we have a ceasefire. Such things happened already in our history and I'm afraid that this could happen now when the situation is very tough for the country, that we'd be told that we have a ceasefire and we negotiate. Negotiated settlement can only happen on Ukrainian terms and at present if it happened it would be horror, it would be the end of the president's career and of them all. Because people went to defend Ukraine not for Zelenskiy but for Ukraine, and if we are now told, "That's it, we have a ceasefire, we negotiate peace terms" it will be very bad and it would dishearten patriots... all those patriotic, maybe not all but the majority of them and they would become disillusioned."Repeated strikes also hit Kharkiv and the surrounding region on Sunday (May 29), according to a Reuters journalist on the ground.Ukraine’s second biggest city has been relatively quiet since Russian forces were pushed back this month.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who visited troops on the front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday - said in a televised speech Russia’s current key aim was taking Sievierodonetsk.“In the aftermath of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the town's critical infrastructure was destroyed. 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of residential dwellings are completely destroyed. There are no telecommunications. The shelling is non-stop. To capture Sievierodonetsk is of primary importance to the occupation corps."Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide more longer-range weapons to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.European Union leaders meeting on Monday and Tuesday are trying to agree a new sanctions package against Russia, potentially including an oil embargo.They've been unable to unify their stance in a month of talks.

  • Kenny Loggins Re-Recorded ‘Danger Zone’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — Why the Sequel Passed On It

    Kenny Loggins’ 1986 hit “Danger Zone” is climbing the iTunes chart again thanks to the phenomenal box office success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The song first roared to success when it appeared in the original film and on the soundtrack. “Danger Zone” was composed by Giorgio Moroder and the lyrics were written by Tom Whitlock. […]

  • Samantha Markle says 'door is always open' for Meghan to re-contact her father Thomas

    It is believed Meghan has not spoken to her father Thomas in several years after a rift developed between them soon after she began her relationship with Prince Harry.

  • Creator of FBI’s active shooter protocol blasts Uvalde police

    ‘Why did the police leadership make that call?’ asks Katherine Schweit, regarding the 78 minutes police waited to confront the shooter

  • Beyond NRA: These are other gun-rights groups spending millions in Washington to influence gun laws

    The NRA is the best-known of the groups spending millions annually to lobby Congress on gun control, but there are other gun-rights advocacy groups.

  • Texas state police: Uvalde school police chief not responding to investigators

    Texas state police: Uvalde school police chief not responding to investigators

  • K-pop group BTS addresses White House press briefing

    STORY: The group will meet and discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with U.S. President Joe Biden.The meeting comes as May's recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, amid other tensions.

  • 2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam

    Two women are missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued, including nine rescued by authorities and one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal. The incident took place around 3 p.m. and rescue boats entered the water at 3:22 p.m., Segal said.

  • When it comes to gun control, conservatives continue to fire at the wrong targets | Opinion

    So much for the good guy with a gun.

  • Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

    Diane Murray struggled with her decision all the way up to Election Day. “I feel strongly that our democracy is at risk, and that people who are holding up the big lie, as we call it, and holding onto the former president are dangerous to democracy,” said Murray, who works at the University of Georgia. Raffensperger, a conservative who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election, probably would not have won the May 24 Republican primary without people like Murray.

  • The 'Good Guys With Guns' Keep Failing to Stop Mass Shootings

    In the 10 years since Sandy Hook, "good guys with guns" have been present or nearby at nearly every major mass shooting.

  • Kellyanne Conway Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring, Says Husband George Isn't Either

    However, the former White House adviser also said she and her husband spent the weekend together with family.

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Damian Warner captures record 7th title at Hypo Meeting decathlon

    Canada's Damian Warner claimed a sixth-consecutive decathlon Hypo Meeting title on Sunday, extending his record-total to seven in Götzis, Austria. The 32-year-old London, Ont., native finished with 8,797 points overall to edge Grenada's Lindon Victor by 350 points for the win. Warner began Day 2 in second place, but a win in the 110-metre hurdles men's event – finishing in 13.48 seconds – put him into the lead at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet. A second-place finish in the di

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor