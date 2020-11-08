Fact check: No evidence that 14,000 dead people cast ballots in Wayne County, Michigan

The claim: 14,000 dead people voted in Wayne County, Michigan

Attempting to discredit election results in a battleground state, a number of social media posts shared this week make the claim that thousands of voters in Michigan had cast a ballot under the names of deceased people.

"Here is a list of 14+ thousand dead people who voted in Wayne County (Detroit)," reads a Facebook post from The Liberalists that directs to an invalid link. The page asks users to "verify it" by doing a search of the names on the Michigan Voter Information Center.

In a message to USA TODAY, The Liberalists said the link was to a database list of dead people you could put in yourself, but that the link was removed by Facebook.

The claim caused some speculation and controversy in the comment section. Some users wrote that the list contains registered voters, but it doesn't mean they actually voted.

Another user wrote, "every american should be checking their dead relatives."

Many voters on list are old, but still alive

The link that the user claimed to be evidence is no longer available. The site reads that it has been "expired, removed by its creator, or removed by one of the Pastebin staff."

However, while the link was still live, PolitiFact found that the voters listed were over the age of 100 but several were not marked in Michigan's voter information center and not all were Wayne County residents.

One of the alleged dead voters listed, Imo Oliver, of Ypsilanti, is still alive, according to PolitiFact. She said she suffered from memory loss but that her son helped her to vote in the 2020 election.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office states on its fact-check page that ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if a voter cast an absentee ballot and then died prior to Election Day.

"On rare occasions, a ballot received for a living voter may be recorded in a way that makes it appear as if the voter is dead," the site reads. "This can be because of voters with similar names, where the ballot is accidentally recorded as voted by John Smith Sr when it was actually voted by John Smith Jr; or because of inaccurately recorded birth dates in the qualified voter file."

For example, a voter born in 1990 can be accidentally recorded as being born in 1890, but in this type of scenario, no one ineligible actually voted and there is "no impact on the outcome of the election," according to the site.

This was the case in an example cited in a viral video on Twitter. Amanda Kirkpatrick, the clerk in Jackson County, Michigan, told the New York Times that a resident used in one of the videos was actually an eligible voter who had cast her ballot but had the incorrect date of the birth.

Michigan’s Secretary of State office debunked as "misinformation" the claim that a 118-year-old man named William Bradley had cast an absentee ballot, USA TODAY reported.

Studies and experts say there is generally no evidence of ballots cast in the names of dead voters

USA TODAY has previously fact-checked the claim that dead people are casting ballots and found no evidence to support this.

Lorraine Minnite, a political science professor at Rutgers University and author of "The Myth of Voter Fraud," previously told USA TODAY that because it takes election officials some time tosort things out, there could be a short period of time that a voter registration list contains names of people who have died.

Minnite said referencing voter registration lists to support the claim that dead people can vote is misleading because the lists are regularly updated.

Studies also show that while dead voters may still receive ballots, the ballots may be marked as "deceased" to update voter lists and a voter's signature is required to match on the ballot in order for it to qualify. While these cases are possible, experts say they are rare.

