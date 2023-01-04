Fact check: No, daily temperature data doesn't disprove global warming trend

The claim: Post implies comparing daily temperatures to 1979-2000 average disproves global warming

A Dec. 26 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) features a screenshot of a tweet that claims a map of the global temperature record on a single day demonstrates "the climate crisis is fake."

“The world warmed by only 0.3 of a degree (Celsius) in the past 43 years – less than the margin of error," the tweet reads. "There’s no global warming crisis and this makes it clear."

The screenshot includes a world temperature map that appears to have been created using Climate Reanalyzer. Daily temperature maps generated with the tool include a calculation of the average global temperature "anomaly" for a specific day – the difference between the average global temperature that day and the same day's average temperature between 1979 and 2000.

The map featured in the post shows a .3-degree Celsius world temperature anomaly for Dec. 24, 2022.

Commenters on the post took the map to mean that global warming isn't a real phenomenon. Other versions of this post including the same map are circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

Rating: Missing context

Researchers say climate trends are determined by temperature changes over decades or longer, not a single day's data. Weather and other variability in the Earth’s climate systems contribute to short-term deviations but do not disprove an overall global warming trend.

Multiple lines of evidence from an array of climate researchers show temperatures have steadily warmed in recent decades.

One day of temperature data can’t disprove global warming

Climate patterns like global warming cannot be established using one day's data, said Sean Birkel, a climatologist at the University of Maine who developed the Climate Reanalyzer site.

"Anomaly values can vary significantly from day to day ... depending on weather patterns," Birkel previously told USA TODAY. "However, long-term warming trends are clear based on data going back several decades to more than a century."

Information about daily variability is included directly underneath the map on the Climate Reanalyzer website.

For users looking for data related to long-term climate trends, Climate Reanalyzer directs them to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate at a Glance online climate data visualization tool.

Global temperatures have been increasing by about 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, according to NOAA. NASA says the majority of warming has occurred since 1975.

This rise has resulted in an overall increase of nearly two degrees, according to NASA. Other major climate agencies report consistent global temperature data and increases as well.

This amount of global warming has already caused tangible impacts, including sea-level rise, changes in weather patterns like drought and flooding, and other consequential environmental changes, experts say.

USA TODAY previously debunked a similar claim that minimal temperature anomalies based on Climate Reanalyzer maps disprove global warming.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram and Twitter users who shared the claim for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Climate change measured in decades, not daily temperatures