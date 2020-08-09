Fact check: No, bluegill aren’t as dangerous as piranhas

The claim: Bluegill are dangerous fish, related to pirhanas

We’ve all heard about the dangers of piranhas, but are bluegill another fish to be wary of?

A long-circulating Facebook post suggests the small fish are a danger.

Under the headline “Did you know?” it claims, “The Bluegill is one of the most dangerous fish in North America. The bluegill is related to the deadly piranna (sic) which is responsible for 20,000 deaths per year. When the bluegills are feeding in a school, they can completely dismantle a human body in less than 15 minutes. Bluegills are responsible for over 500 deaths in the United State every summer.”

When Facebook user Crystal Bast recently posted the image, it was shared more than 9,000 times.

Are bluegill dangerous?

While it’s unpleasant to get spiked by the spines on their back while unhooking them (been there, done that), bluegill are not one of the most dangerous fish in the world and they’re not related to piranhas.

The bluegill is in the sunfish family, known as Centrarchidae, while piranhas are in the Serrasalmidea family. The two species might have a vaguely similar body shape and are both freshwater fish, but that’s really where the similarities end.

Piranhas are generally found in South American rivers and are omnivores. While there are documented cases where people have been eaten by piranhas, not even the infamous killers get close to 500 deaths a year.

Bluegill are found in North America in ponds, lakes and streams, and eat worms, crustaceans, smaller fish, and insect larvae, according to Flyfisherpro.com. But, most importantly to this fact-check, it would be a struggle — nearly impossible really — for a bluegill’s small, sandpaper-like teeth to break human skin. Dismantling a human body is definitely out.

All right, so where did this post come from?

The meme has been around for at least two years, and some have speculated it was started as a joke.

A PolitiFact fact-check from last year pointed out that “Ohio Fish News,” where the information supposedly came from, isn’t a real publication.

Blast, who recently posted it, said in the comments that she shared it because she thought it would be a fun joke that would lead to funny comments.

Our rating: False

We rate this claim as FALSE because it is not supported by our research. Bluegill are not dangerous. They are not related to piranhas. They are not responsible for any recorded deaths. They cannot dismantle a human body in 15 minutes, and in fact, probably can’t break the skin.

