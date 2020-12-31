Fact check: Michigan townships had more registered voters than votes

The claim: Voter turnout in 4 Michigan townships exceeded number of voters by 290,000

In the weeks following President Donald Trump's defeat in Michigan, false claims and unproven allegations of election fraud have persisted on social media.

Falsehoods have ranged from dead people voting in Wayne County to claims of 100,000 votes "magically" being added to President-elect Joe Biden's tally in Michigan, both of which have been debunked by USA TODAY.

Some social media users are now claiming that voter turnout in four townships in Michigan exceeded the number of registered voters.

"4 townships in Mmichigan logged 290,000 more votes than they have PEOPLE," reads a Dec. 29 Facebook post that has been shared almost 800 times.

"TRUTH. MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD," wrote another user along with the same claim. The posts do not specify which townships in Michigan they are referring to. However, there is no evidence of any townships reporting more votes than the number of registered voters.

The Facebook users have not responded to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Voter turnout data does not support claim

The statements likely originate from an affidavit filed Nov. 25 by cybersecurity analyst and former Republican congressional candidate Russell James Ramsland Jr. that includes a long list of false voter turnout statistics in Michigan townships.

The claim that Michigan's Zeeland Charter Township had voter turnout that exceeded 100% is false. The affidavit falsely claims turnout there was 460.51%, however, data from Ottawa County shows that Zeeland Charter Township's four precincts had turnout rates of 74.46%, 80.35%, 80.84% and 84.80%.

Spring Lake Township in Ottawa County, which is claimed in the affidavit to have 120% turnout, has six precincts that had turnout rates of 72.65%, 82.18%, 77.03%, 81.91%, 84.15% and 66.74%.

The chart included in the affidavit also falsely claims that Grout Township had a voter turnout rate of 215.21%. But Grout Township had a turnout of 67.23%, according to election data from Gladwin County. The higher rate did initially match data in the county's statement of votes cast due to an error, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We have to hand punch in the total number of registered voters, and they put in the wrong number of registered voters,” Gladwin County Clerk Laura Brandon-Maveal told the Free Press. A corrected report was released by the county on Dec. 3.

In Summit Township, a software settings error caused three precincts to show more than 100% voter turnout for the general election, according to Michigan Live. However, the voter turnout totals were fixed, and 71% of 18,365 registered voters cast ballots there.

Claims in the affidavit that voter turnout was at 100% in Greenwood, Hart, Leavitt, Newfield, Otto, Pentwater, Shelby and Weare townships are also false.

The Free Press reported that Greenwood had 65.50% voter turnout; Hart had 65.69%; Leavitt had 57.78%; Newfield had 62.30%; Otto had 65.99%; Pentwater had 82.13%; Shelby had 37.85% and Weare had 68.20%.

Voter turnout in Grand Island Township was accurately claimed in the affidavit as 96.77%. However, voter turnout in Tallmadge Charter Township was 78.89%, not 95.24%, and Fenton Township turnout was 81.56%, not 93.33%.

It is unclear which four townships the social media posts reference. But from the list in the affidavit, there were not four townships listed that truly had more votes than voters.

In total, about 5.5 million people voted in Michigan's presidential election, and 8,128,075 people are registered to vote, according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. About 250,000 people cast ballots in Detroit, making up almost half the city's registered voters.

There was a statewide turnout rate of 68.5% among registered voters, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Further, all of Michigan's 83 counties' election results were certified by the boards of county canvassers, which are comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats appointed by the local county commission.

USA TODAY has also previously debunked the claim that Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and other battleground states had more ballots cast than registered voters.

It is unclear where the figure of 290,000, mentioned in social posts, originated.

Our rating: False

The claim that four townships in Michigan logged 290,000 more votes than there are people is FALSE, based on our research. Voter turnout data shows no township in Michigan had more than 100% turnout for the 2020 presidential election. There were some cases of errors in voter turnout rates, however, the errors were fixed, and there is no evidence that four townships logged more votes than there are people.

